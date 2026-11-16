Derrick Henry and Ravens Target Touchdown Equity Against Chargers

Baltimore Ravens and Derrick Henry face the winless Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. Analyze FanDuel Single-Game Showdown picks, MVP targets, and key statistical matchups.

The Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers collide at M&T Bank Stadium on Monday, November 16, 2026, marking the conclusion of Week 10 of the National Football League season. The matchup features two franchises in desperate need of a turnaround, as the Ravens attempt to halt a four-game losing streak while the Chargers search for their first victory of a challenging campaign. Baltimore enters the primetime spotlight with a 4-5 record, seeking to stabilize a roster undergoing significant quarterback changes, while Los Angeles arrives at 0-8, hoping to break a winless skid.

Derrick Henry Is Top Captain Play

Derrick Henry stands as the undisputed primary Captain choice for FanDuel Single-Game Showdown contests with a $60,000 salary cap. The Ravens running back has recorded eight total touchdowns through nine games, consisting of seven rushing scores and one receiving touchdown. He averages nearly 20 carries per contest, establishing himself as the offensive engine for Baltimore during a period of transition.

Also read Four Storylines For Ravens' Primetime Matchup vs. Chargers

With Jacoby Brissett learning the playbook on a short week, the Ravens offensive strategy is expected to heavily feature Henry. The coaching staff should feed the running ball inside the 20-yard line, giving Henry significant touchdown equity. In a contest with a 38.5 over/under total, a single-multi touchdown performance at the 1.5x MVP/Captain spot offers an insurmountable advantage over rosters that rely solely on yardage accumulation.

Zay Flowers Exploits Box Gaps

If the Los Angeles Chargers stack the defensive box to stop the run, Zay Flowers becomes a critical weapon for the Baltimore offense. The wide receiver possesses an explosive playmaking profile and a high yards-after-catch average, allowing him to break big plays when defenders overcommit to stopping Henry. Flowers averages 14.3 yards per catch and has recorded three 100-yard games this season.

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His recent performances include a 150-yard output in Week 1 and 137 yards in Week 7. Furthermore, his occasional designed rush attempts add valuable floor to his fantasy profile. He has taken six carries for 51 yards, providing additional scoring potential and yardage that separates him from other wide receivers on the slate.

Justin Herbert Faces Defensive Struggles

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert faces a challenging matchup against a Baltimore defense that has surrendered 33, 36, and 35 points over their last three games. Herbert has posted a difficult 6:11 touchdown-to-interception ratio behind an injury-riddled offensive line that has surrendered 31 sacks this season. Despite these offensive line issues, Herbert adds sneaky rushing value to his profile.

Herbert has accumulated 190 rushing yards on 34 carries, providing a floor for his fantasy output even when the passing game is compromised. However, the volatility of his passing game against a defense that has recently allowed high point totals creates significant risk. His performance will likely hinge on his ability to manage the pocket and distribute the ball effectively against a pass rush that has been active in recent weeks.

Brissett Provides Salary Relief

Jacoby Brissett offers significant salary relief for fantasy managers at the $11,000 FLEX slot compared to elite main-slate quarterbacks. The veteran quarterback steps into a favorable matchup against a Chargers defense ranked 20th in the NFL. Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has noted Brissett's willingness to let it rip downfield, which increases his ceiling for a 200+ passing yard performance.

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This aggressiveness also opens the door for Brissett to throw one or two passing touchdowns during the game. His experience provides stability for the Ravens offense during this transitional period, allowing other key players like Henry and Flowers to thrive. His ability to execute deep throws against a vulnerable secondary makes him a valuable asset in tournament lineups where salary optimization is critical.

Red-Zone Targets Remain Key

Omarion Hampton remains the Chargers lead early-down and red-zone rusher with 102 carries and 3 touchdowns this season. Although his efficiency has dipped to 3.6 yards per carry and he faces a tough Baltimore front, his workload inside the 10-yard line makes him the Chargers' likeliest rushing scorer. Hampton is priced at $10,500 for the FLEX slot, offering a low-cost option for managers needing depth at running back.

Mark Andrews serves as a strong correlation piece with Jacoby Brissett in the red zone. The tight end has seen a dip in volume since 2026, recording 31 catches for 237 yards and 1 touchdown. He operates primarily on short routes with 7.6 yards per reception. Veteran backup quarterbacks historically lean on reliable tight ends on third downs and in scoring situations, making Andrews a vital target despite his reduced overall usage. He is available at $8,000, providing excellent value for specialized lineups.