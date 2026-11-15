Dermot McNamara Tried to Sell David Walliams Story for £10,000

Talent agent Dermot McNamara attempted to extort £10,000 for the David Walliams harassment story he publicly claimed he reported to authorities in 2022.

Former showbusiness agent Dermot McNamara attempted to sell exclusive details regarding David Walliams' alleged misconduct to The Mail on Sunday for a fee of £10,000 in 2022. McNamara insisted that the publication would not receive the story concerning Walliams' behavior toward a female friend unless the payment was made. This financial demand occurred shortly after Walliams was removed as a judge on Britain's Got Talent due to public controversy.

The 2022 Financial Negotiation Details

Namara engaged in negotiations with The Mail on Sunday regarding the £10,000 price tag for the story. He explicitly stated that he would not allow the narrative about Walliams' alleged actions to be published without the cash being handed over first. The newspaper declined to engage further in these financial discussions at that time.

Also read David Walliams Being Investigated for ‘Serious Sexual Offences’ by Police

McNamara attempted to create a bidding war by claiming that journalists at a rival newspaper were offering him money for the same information. He positioned himself as the gatekeeper to the story, leveraging the high-profile nature of the allegations against the comedian. The Mail on Sunday maintained its refusal to pay for exclusive access to information that had already been reported.

Contradictions in Newsnight Appearance

McNamara made a public appearance on BBC Two's Newsnight, where he failed to disclose his previous financial request to The Mail on Sunday. Host Victoria Derbyshire interviewed McNamara, who described himself on his X biography as a talent agent, publicist, and producer. He claimed he had reported Walliams' behavior to both authorities and broadcasters.

Advertisement

When asked if any action had been taken by the authorities, McNamara stated he was not aware of any. He suggested that Walliams remained on television and was allowed to work with young women for many years. This interview took place just hours after The Guardian and ITV News revealed Walliams as the individual seeking an injunction to prevent reporting on the allegations.

HarperCollins and Recent Payment Demands

Last December, McNamara again attempted to monetize the story after Walliams was sacked by publisher HarperCollins. The dismissal followed allegations of inappropriate behavior and harassment involving junior female staff. McNamara insisted that a payment of at least £6,000 would be required for the woman's story to be made public.

The young woman involved is now in her mid-20s and is understood to be one of the individuals whose story appeared in The Guardian and ITV News investigation. That investigation alleged that the Little Britain star targeted girls as young as 15 for sex. McNamara claimed the behavior had a profound effect on the victim's mental health.

Impact on Victim and Career Consequences

McNamara told Newsnight that seeing Walliams in the media had made the woman's life a struggle. He highlighted the difficulty of watching him raise money for charity and enter classrooms with his books. These activities were particularly distressing for the victim given the nature of the alleged harassment.

Advertisement

Walliams, aged 55, faced significant professional repercussions following the allegations. He lost his position on Britain's Got Talent and his publishing deal with HarperCollins. Despite the public claims of reporting to authorities, the financial attempts to control the narrative persisted into 2023. McNamara declined to comment further on these specific financial negotiations and his public statements.