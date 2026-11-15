Dermot McNamara Demanded Payment for David Walliams Allegations

Talent agent Dermot McNamara attempted to sell stories about David Walliams' alleged misconduct for thousands of pounds while appearing on Newsnight.

Talent agent Dermot McNamara attempted to sell exclusive information regarding David Walliams to journalists in exchange for cash, contradicting his public assertions that he reported the comedian to authorities. McNamara, who appeared on BBC Two's Newsnight, claimed he had alerted broadcasters and law enforcement to Walliams' conduct toward a female friend. However, records indicate he simultaneously negotiated fees with The Mail on Sunday to publish the details of those allegations.

Financial Demands for Walliams Stories

McNamara engaged in fee negotiations with The Mail on Sunday in 2022, a period shortly following Walliams' dismissal as a judge on Britain's Got Talent due to scandal. The agent stated he would not permit the publication of the story concerning the comedian's alleged behavior unless a specific financial sum was provided. During these negotiations, he explicitly tied the release of the information to the receipt of payment.

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Further evidence shows that in December of last year, McNamara repeated this pattern after Walliams was removed from his publishing contract with HarperCollins. Following the publisher's decision to drop the star due to allegations of harassment involving junior female staff, McNamara insisted that a payment of at least £6,000 was required for the woman's account to be made public. He suggested that rival newspapers were also interested in the information, implying a competitive bidding environment for the story.

Contradictions in Public Testimony

These financial requests were concealed during McNamara's televised appearance on Newsnight, where he was interviewed by host Victoria Derbyshire. He failed to disclose his attempts to monetize the allegations while presenting himself as a whistleblower who had acted in the public interest. His comments appeared shortly after The Guardian and ITV News identified Walliams as the individual who sought an injunction to suppress reports of the accusations.

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During the broadcast, McNamara described the severe impact of the behavior on his friend's mental health, noting the difficulty of seeing the comedian in media roles or interacting with children in classrooms. He remarked that despite his reports, the star continued to appear on television and work with younger women for many years. He expressed frustration that Walliams remained allowed to engage in activities such as raising money for charity and appearing in books.

Victim Profile and Media Response

The young woman at the center of these allegations is now in her mid-20s and is believed to be one of the sources for the investigation titled David Walliams: Power and Silence. That report alleged the Little Britain star targeted girls as young as 15 for sexual encounters. The Mail on Sunday declined to engage further with McNamara's financial demands, maintaining a stance against paying for news stories.

McNamara, who lists himself as a talent agent, publicist, and producer on his X biography, declined to provide additional comment regarding the financial negotiations or the discrepancies between his public statements and private dealings. The revelation of his attempts to sell the story adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the comedian's professional relationships and the media's handling of the allegations.