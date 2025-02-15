Dermelect's President's Day Sale Is Here: 20% Off Sitewide

Beauty and wellness writer Taylor Jeffries recommends stockpiling on Dermelect's skincare and nail care products during their President's Day sale. The sale lasts until February 20th and offers 20% off sitewide on purchases starting at $50 with the code provided.

Taylor Jeffries is a beauty and wellness writer at Shape, covering the latest products and noteworthy deals from various retailers. Before joining Shape, she worked for several beauty and fashion publications. This skincare brand is a great choice for revitalizing both skin and nails. The good news is the sale lasts until February 20th, giving you plenty of time to stock up on as many products as you like.

I highly recommend taking advantage of it – you can only score 20 percent off sitewide on purchases starting at $50 with the code provided. Below are a few cart-worthy options from Dermelect to shop this Presidents' Day weekend.\The skin on our neck is just as important to take care of as any other body part; it's also vulnerable to wrinkles, sagging, and other visible signs of aging. Invest in a neck cream, to reveal a smoother, toned, and firmer complexion. One reviewer even vouched that it leaves their wrinkles “plumped and minimized.” The cream is also incredibly soothing on skin with the aid of moisturizers like avocado oil, shea butter, and green tea extract. Plus, you can opt for its sister product, a serum, which is another great addition to your anti-aging skincare routine. This moisturizer transforms into a tightening mask to reveal firmer and supple skin thanks to ingredients like peptides and hyaluronic acid to improve a number of skincare concerns such as the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, along with an uneven skin tone and texture. Plus, its gentle formula minimizes the potential irritation that’s known to occur with retinol use, making it suitable for all skin types. There's also another gentle formula that even the most sensitive skin types can use. It’s formulated with a plant-based retinol alternative, bakuchiol, which helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while being gentle on the skin. \This nail-strengthening formula is a personal favorite of mine to restore my nails back to a healthier state after using gel polish. This product repairs splits, breaks, and visible dehydration in nails — plus, it leaves a gorgeous, natural pink shade to conceal imperfections. There’s also a bundle available with four full-size treatments (including the Makeover polish) that you can score on sale for $47 while you’re at it. Make sure to take advantage of the Dermelect President’s Day sale that lasts until February 20th with the code.





