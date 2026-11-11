Dermatologist Warns Melanoma Can Hide Under Harmless‑Looking Spots

Skin specialist highlights that melanoma may appear innocuous and urges early checks, citing a young woman's diagnosis of melanoma from a small, unremarkable mark

Australian dermatologist Dr Sam Ellis cautioned that melanoma can masquerade as an unremarkable skin spot, after diagnosing a 27‑year‑old woman who had dismissed a small brown mark on her leg as a harmless freckle.

Melanoma Can Hide Behind Small, Harmless‑Looking Spots

Ellis noted the patient's lesion did not match the classic large, dark, irregular moles commonly associated with skin cancer. The spot was small, brown and smooth, yet the woman kept noticing it, which prompted Ellis to remove it during a routine excision.

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When pathology confirmed the lesion was melanoma in situ, Ellis explained that early detection saved the patient from deeper invasion. The quick removal allowed the woman to receive additional treatment within weeks, a timeline Ellis described as one of the most rewarding aspects of dermatology.

Patient Advocacy and Diagnosis Process

The woman had to advocate for herself, seeing several general practitioners before a dermatologist finally excised the mark. According to her Reddit thread, she struggled to convince doctors that something was wrong despite her intuition.

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After removal, the sample was identified as melanoma in situ-an early stage where abnormal cells remain only in the outer skin layer. Ellis stresses that even early-stage melanoma can recur if not fully excised, so thorough removal is critical.

Recommendations for Public Awareness

Ellis urges anyone noticing a spot that repeats their attention-or changes in size, shape, color, or border-to seek professional assessment. The Australian Cancer Council recommends the ABCDE rule (Asymmetry, Border, Colour, Diameter, Evolving) as a practical guide for self‑screening.

In her own experience, the patient has undergone biannual skin checks and shares her story annually to remind the public that melanoma can occur in young people and on less‑sun‑exposed areas.

What Happens Next for the Patient and Others

Following the excision, the patient will monitor for any recurrence, though she remains healthy four years post‑diagnosis. Ellis and other specialists advise regular dermatologist visits and prompt evaluation of any suspicious appearance to reduce mortality from skin cancer.