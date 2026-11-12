Derek Lundgren Jailed for Orangutan Statue Theft at Scotsdales Garden Centre

Prolific thief Derek Lundgren sentenced to 1 year and 11 months after stealing a £799 orangutan statue from a Cambridgeshire garden centre and fleeing on a bicycle.

Prolific offender Derek Lundgren has been sentenced to 1 year and 11 months in prison for stealing an orangutan statue valued at nearly £800 from a garden centre in Cambridgeshire. The 61-year-old, who resides in Sawston, was captured on CCTV walking out of Scotsdales Garden Centre in Horningsea without paying for the decorative ornament. This theft occurred on September 7, marking the latest in a series of offences that have led to his current imprisonment.

CCTV Evidence and Theft Mechanics

Footage from the incident shows Lundgren prising open the automatic doors of the garden centre before exiting with the head of the £799 figure. He placed the ornament across the handlebars of his bicycle and immediately cycled away from the scene. Despite the item being clearly visible in the video, the statue was never recovered by police, and its current whereabouts remain unknown to investigators.

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Court Sentencing and Previous Breaches

Lundgren appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to theft from a shop and breaching three previously imposed suspended sentences. The court determined that his continued offending despite prior judicial leniency warranted immediate custody. The judge imposed a custodial sentence of one year and 11 months, effectively ending his freedom due to the cumulative weight of his criminal record and the breach of existing court orders.

Police Statements on Prolific Offending

PC Denzel Boachie from Cambridgeshire Constabulary, who led the investigation into the incident, described Lundgren as a prolific thief who has repeatedly failed to heed previous warnings. Boachie stated that Lundgren has continued to offend despite being given multiple opportunities by the courts to change his behavior. The police emphasized that his persistent criminal activity has finally resulted in substantial time behind bars, serving as a deterrent to others who might consider similar actions.

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Comparisons to Darlington Gorilla Theft

This case bears striking similarities to a notorious incident in Darlington, where two men attempted to steal a large gorilla statue from an indoor market. Brian Rumley, aged 50, and Michael O'Brien, aged 52, were caught on CCTV struggling to carry the £399 ornament through the town centre on March 2025. Unlike Lundgren, who fled on a bike, these two thieves stumbled through the streets passing beer cans back and forth before being arrested by police just three minutes later.

Legal Outcomes for Darlington Thieves

Both men in the Darlington case admitted to burglary, leading to distinct sentencing outcomes that contrast with Lundgren's imprisonment. Brian Rumley was jailed for 16 weeks, while Michael O'Brien received a three-month sentence suspended for one year. These cases highlight the varying judicial responses to property crime, with Lundgren facing harsher consequences due to his history of breaching suspended sentences and his status as a persistent offender in the Cambridgeshire area.