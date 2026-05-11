Derek Jones, Thrasher Skater of the Year, Captures Fashion Season with Vuitton Campaign

In this captivating official campaign, Derek Jones, a two-time winner of the Thrasher Skater of the Year award, showcases his unique fashion style and daredevil skateboarding skills. The brand-new collection by Derek Jones features skating-friendly outfits, including a dark denim coach jacket and jeans with Monogram-printed turn-ups, while he also wears a Prince of Wales Monogram check tracksuit. Alongside it, a large Keepall bag in Monogram Surplus beige canvas adds to his distinctive look. The Ernest Oliver team's photos and videos depict a summery take on city archetypes such as tennis players, skaters, families, and strollers, with highlights like relaxed linen suiting, boxer shorts, patchwork check denim, crochet knits, and more. The campaign not only pays homage to the beauty of Paris but also underscores the spirit of freedom and spontaneity in fashion by highlighting the creative freedom of the skater community.

The two-time Thrasher Skater of the Year recipient, Derek Jones , went viral in 2024 with a captivating video showcasing his daring skateboarding stunts in Paris.

Known for his stylish collaborations, Jones was featured in official campaign photos and videos for Vuitton, where he embraced city archetypes such as tennis players, skaters, families, and strollers in a summery streetwear-inspired look. In addition to his skateboarding ventures, Jones has been associated with major fashion brands like Adidas, Tiffany & Co., and Marc Jacobs. His enduring appeal and unique fashion style continue to captivate audiences





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Derek Jones Thrasher Skater Of The Year Fashion Campaign City Archetypes Summer Collection

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