Derek Hough opens up about severe abuse and neglect in his youth during his new Disney+ documentary. The Dancing With the Stars judge discusses how dance became his safe haven from trauma.

Derek Hough has unveiled previously unknown details of a traumatic upbringing in a new documentary streaming now on Disney+. The Dancing With the Stars judge and choreographer, currently 41 years old, shared candid stories about severe abuse and neglect he endured while growing up in Utah. The special, which features interviews with his sister Julianne Hough and their father, provides a raw look at the challenges that shaped the celebrated performer.

Traumatic Abuse and Family Struggles

The documentary highlights the stark contrast between Derek's energetic childhood persona and the dark realities he faced. His father described him as a bundle of energy who always managed to put a positive face on things despite difficult circumstances. However, behind that smile, the actor recalled being targeted by neighbors and others who terrorized his family. He specifically mentioned being hung up in a tree by his ankles and subjected to physical threats involving a gun.

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Derek also alluded to a neighbor who was inappropriate with him physically, suggesting an incident of sexual abuse without using explicit legal terminology. These traumatic events occurred during a period of significant instability in his home life. Following the divorce of his parents, the siblings moved into separate apartments across from each other. This arrangement led to a chapter of uncertainty for Derek, who felt he was left to his own devices with no clear direction.

Dance as a Safe Haven

Amidst the chaos and trauma, dance became Derek's only safe haven. He described the studio as a place where he could escape the emotional turmoil of his daily life. His father noted that Derek's need to move was constant, a trait that his family now looks back on with laughter but which served as a crucial coping mechanism. The rhythmic movement provided structure and joy when other aspects of his life were falling apart.

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This reliance on dance persisted even during periods of skipping school and dance classes. Derek admitted to floating through his teenage years without a clear purpose, often absent due to the conflicting schedules of his working father and off-duty mother. Despite these struggles, the discipline and passion he developed in the studio would eventually propel him toward international fame and professional success.

Transformation in London

Derek's life took a pivotal turn when he traveled to England to attend a performing arts school. Initially planned as a six-month stay, the experience became a period of intense transformation. His father recalled that the family decided to extend the trip so that Julianne could join him, fostering a shared artistic journey. In London, Derek shed his earlier aimlessness and developed a fiercely competitive drive.

Julianne Hough observed this metamorphosis closely, noting that he evolved from a boy in Utah into a focused competitor ready to dominate the ballroom. This period in England laid the groundwork for his eventual return to the United States. He went on to join the cast of Dancing With the Stars, where he would go on to win a record six mirrorball trophies, cementing his status as a premier dancer in the industry.

Addressing Recent Judging Controversies

As season 35 of Dancing With the Stars concludes, Derek has addressed recent criticism regarding his scoring, specifically regarding his tendency to award nines. Speaking after the semifinals on Tuesday, November 17, he explained that his scoring choices are part of his professional evaluation process. He acknowledged the scrutiny but remains committed to his standards as a judge, aiming to provide honest feedback to the competing couples.

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Despite the controversies, Derek reflects on his journey with gratitude. He views his time in the studio and on the stage as a privilege that allows him to hold the future of the art form in his hands. The documentary serves not only as a revelation of his past but also as a testament to how he transformed pain into a legacy of dance and storytelling that continues to inspire audiences worldwide.