Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough discusses childhood terrorization and sexual abuse allegations in the new Hulu documentary The Symphony of Dance.

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough has publicly shared harrowing details about his childhood trauma in the newly released documentary, The Symphony of Dance. The film premiered on Monday across streaming platforms Hulu and Disney+, offering an intimate look at the 41-year-old dancer's life. Hough described being terrorized by neighbors in his Utah hometown and alluded to experiences of sexual abuse during his formative years.

Documentary Focuses On Recovery Journey

The primary narrative of the documentary centers on Hough's relationship with his wife, Hayley Erbert, who is 32 years old. It chronicles the couple's resilience following a life-threatening brain injury Erbert suffered during their 2023 dance tour. The story explores her extraordinary recovery process as the duo worked tirelessly to return to the stage together. This personal journey forms the emotional backbone of the film.

Also read Derek Hough Reveals Traumatic Childhood Abuses in Disney+ Documentary

Allegations Of Neighbor Misconduct In Utah

As the documentary followed Hough to his former hometown in Utah, he recalled that some neighbors were hostile toward his family. He stated that they terrorized his family in several ways, including hanging him from a tree by his ankles. Hough described incidents where neighbors put a gun to his head and spat on him. He also recounted being hogtied in a field and left there by local individuals.

Furthermore, Hough disclosed that one neighbor was physically inappropriate with him. He described the individual as really inappropriate with him physically, without sharing further specific details about the nature of the contact. These revelations provide context for the chaotic environment he experienced growing up.

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Dance As A Safe Haven For The Family

Hough explained that dance became his safe haven during this chaotic period. He would often sneak out late at night or sit on the roof to stargaze to find peace. His father, Bruce Hough, recalled him as a bundle of energy who always managed to put a positive face on difficult things. Bruce noted that despite traumatizing events, Derek maintained a smile.

The family dynamic shifted when Hough's parents split up and moved to separate apartments. He and his four sisters were shuffled back and forth, creating a sense of uncertainty. Hough admitted he skipped school and dance classes, feeling like he was floating with no direction. His sister, Julianne Hough, later joined him in London, marking a significant change.

A Turning Point In London With Ballas

At age 12, Hough asked to live in London for six months with his friend Mark Ballas and his parents, Shirley and Corky Ballas. He had danced at Utah studios where Corky and Shirley visited and taught. He believed this time away would help him hone his art skills. The arrangement became a major turning point in his life and career trajectory.

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Julianne Hough joined him later in the year, a change her father Bruce supported enthusiastically. Julianne noted that her brother transformed from a child in Utah into a focused, competitive dancer. He adopted a vibe determined to win championships. When their father wanted them to return home, they refused, preferring to stay on their path to success.

Current Life And Family Milestones

Hough and his wife have moved past these traumatic chapters to build a stable family life. Hough's wife has made a full recovery from her medical emergency. The couple welcomed their daughter, Everley, last December. Hough recently had a verbal misstep on the season premiere of Dancing with the Stars, but remains a central figure in the show.

The documentary serves as both a celebration of dance and a candid examination of past struggles. It highlights how Hough transformed his early hardships into professional drive. The film underscores the importance of support systems, from his family to his wife Hayley Erbert. It provides a comprehensive view of his journey from a troubled youth in Utah to a Hollywood star.