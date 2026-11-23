Choreographer Derek Hough discloses severe childhood sexual abuse and bullying in Utah within the new Hulu doc Symphony of Dance.

Choreographer Derek Hough has publicly alleged that he was subjected to sexual abuse as a child in Utah during the release of his new documentary series, Symphony of Dance. The series, which is currently streaming on Hulu, features Hough recounting traumatic experiences involving a neighbor that included physical assault and inappropriate conduct.

Allegations of Abuse and Trauma in Utah

While providing few explicit details regarding the nature of the abuse, Hough stated that the individual involved was inappropriate with him physically. The choreographer also described being terrorized by the same person in his neighborhood, recalling specific incidents of violence. He alleged that he was hung upside down in a tree by his ankles, had a gun placed against his head, and was spat upon.

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Further detailing the assault, Hough described being hogtied in a field and left there by the perpetrator. These revelations mark a significant expansion of the trauma he previously alluded to in a podcast episode earlier in May, where he discussed bullying but did not mention sexual abuse. The new documentary serves as a platform for him to share these suppressed memories publicly.

Family Dynamics and Relocation to London

Hough noted that he felt a sense of relief when his parents divorced, as it allowed them to move out of the troubled neighborhood into separate apartments. Despite this change, he described a period of uncertainty and emotional instability where he felt he was floating around with no clear direction. This confusion persisted until he found stability through dance and education.

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To escape the environment and pursue his passion, Hough moved in with the family of Dancing with the Stars professional Mark Ballas in London. There, he attended a performing arts school dedicated to dance. This relocation was pivotal for his development, as it removed him from the immediate source of his childhood trauma and provided a supportive structure.

Julianne Hough Discusses Family Trauma

His sister, actress and dancer Julianne Hough, also appeared in the documentary, offering additional context to their shared upbringing. She revealed that she was not the only family member to have experienced similar traumatic events. Julianne broke down in tears while discussing the realization that the abuse was not an isolated incident, which made the trauma more difficult to process.

She stated that it was hard to come to terms with the fact that nobody intervened to stop the abuse when it was happening. Julianne admitted she had never spoken about these specific details in an interview before, highlighting the long-standing silence surrounding their childhood experiences. Her testimony underscores the widespread impact of the neighborhood environment on the siblings.

Impact of Dance on Personal Recovery

Julianne observed that dance played a transformative role in her brother's life, shifting him from a troubled kid in Utah to a focused and competitive professional. The art form provided the direction and structure he lacked during his years of uncertainty. This creative outlet became a crucial mechanism for his healing and career progression.

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Derek Hough previously described the bullying he suffered in May, but the new documentary provides a fuller picture of the psychological toll of his childhood. The series highlights how dance served as a lifeline, helping him navigate the aftermath of abuse and establish a successful career in the entertainment industry. Symphony of Dance is available for streaming on both Hulu and Disney+.