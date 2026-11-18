Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough defends low season scores and the new one-word critique format, emphasizing professionalism and positive energy on the show.

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough addressed the controversy surrounding lower scores during the recent Season 35 premiere, framing the numerical drop as a necessary shift in how the competition is evaluated. Speaking on Tuesday, September 22, during the broadcast co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, the former champion clarified that the scoring adjustments reflect a deliberate change in value rather than a decline in dancer quality. Hough, who is 41 years old, emphasized that his approach remains rooted in consistency and professional integrity regardless of the final tally.

Defending Low Scores And Professionalism

Hough explained that the lower numbers assigned in the early weeks of Season 35 are actually a positive indicator of the show's evolving standards. He told Us magazine on Thursday, September 17, while promoting a partnership with Huggies, that the change is fundamentally about altering the perceived value of the score itself. The judge argued that audiences and participants should recognize that these numbers now carry more weight and significance than in previous iterations of the competition.

Also read Derek and Julianne Hough Reflect on Dancing With the Stars Career and Season 35 Finale

Despite receiving criticism for giving every routine the same score in a prior week, Hough stated that this issue does not bother him. He noted that anyone who has attended his live performances or watched him host knows that his consistency is a defining trait of his career. He asserted that he consistently shows up and gives his absolute best effort in every single performance, regardless of the outcome or the scores awarded by the panel.

Hough acknowledged that imperfections are inevitable, admitting that he occasionally has off nights just like any other professional. However, he stressed that he is never exempt from the standards of excellence expected of him. His focus remains on the fact that he delivers his full potential and maintains his professionalism no matter the circumstances, believing that this reliability is what defines his long-standing relationship with the franchise.

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New One-Word Critique Format

The third judge on the panel was tasked with summarizing their thoughts for each couple in just one word due to the packed schedule of the two-night premiere. This change was announced by cohost Alfonso Ribeiro during the Tuesday, September 22, broadcast as a logistical necessity to keep the show on time. The one-word constraint was designed to streamline the feedback process while still delivering impactful commentary to the viewers at home.

Hough expressed that he views the current energy around the show as a direct reflection of its enduring popularity. He noted that people are having conversations and engaging with the content, which he sees as a healthy sign for the franchise. He expressed hope that the production can move forward by focusing more on enjoyment and the aspects of the show that audiences appreciate, rather than dwelling on negative criticisms.

The judge argued that while negative aspects are always available for scrutiny, positive elements are equally accessible. He suggested that the focus and energy of both the participants and the viewers should be directed toward what is good, fostering a more supportive environment for the dancers. He concluded that there is enough bad news in the world already, and the show should not add to that negativity.

Reflections On Resilience And Archival Footage

Looking back at the series' history, Hough, who has won six Mirrorball Trophies, described the show as a beautiful piece of archival footage that tells stories of resilience. He highlighted the journey of returning to the stage and reclaiming a part of oneself after facing terrifying challenges. This perspective underscores the emotional depth and personal growth that often accompany the competitive dance format.

Hough mentioned that he is a private person living a public life, which makes sharing raw and horrible experiences difficult. However, he acknowledged that receiving messages from people who were inspired by these stories made it worthwhile. He stated that if sharing these vulnerable moments can help even one more person, whether mentally, physically, or emotionally, then he is fully supportive of the initiative.

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The integration of personal narratives with the dance routines adds a layer of significance that extends beyond mere entertainment. Hough's comments reflect a broader understanding of the show's impact on participants, recognizing that the stage serves as a platform for storytelling and healing. This approach aligns with the goal of creating a more meaningful and engaging experience for both the cast and the audience.

Future Focus And Positive Energy

As Season 35 progresses, the emphasis remains on balancing competitive rigor with positive reinforcement. Hough's stance on the scoring system and critique format suggests a commitment to maintaining high standards while fostering a supportive atmosphere. The one-word critiques, though brief, are intended to capture the essence of each performance in a memorable way.

The judge's belief in the power of positive focus indicates a strategic shift in how the show addresses its challenges. By directing energy toward the good aspects of the performance and the participants' journeys, the production aims to create a more uplifting environment. This approach seeks to mitigate the negativity that often accompanies high-stakes competitions.

Ultimately, Hough's comments highlight the dual nature of Dancing With the Stars as both a rigorous competition and a platform for personal expression. The integration of low scores as a value shift and the adoption of concise critiques reflect an evolving strategy to keep the show relevant and engaging. The focus on resilience and positive energy serves as a guiding principle for the remainder of the season.