Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert discuss their on-again-off-again romance and her life-threatening skull surgery in a new documentary revealing their deepest struggles.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are exposing the hidden dangers of their professional partnership and personal history in a new documentary that chronicles a harrowing medical crisis. The film captures the couple during the final leg of their 2023 tour, a period that ended with Erbert, aged 32, suffering a near-fatal brain bleed. This unexpected medical emergency forced the pair to confront the physical risks inherent in their high-intensity dance career while simultaneously deepening their romantic bond.

The Medical Emergency During Final Tour Leg

The incident occurred during the opening number of a performance, a moment that fundamentally altered the trajectory of Erbert's life and health. Hough, aged 41, described the specific choreographic move that triggered the injury, recalling how Erbert moved into his arms and twisted rapidly before their heads collided with significant force. Both dancers initially checked on each other, assuming the impact was merely a minor accident during a complex routine.

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Erbert later recalled experiencing an excruciating headache localized on the right side of her head while performing the remaining five dances of the show. She stated that she felt compelled to push through the pain to finish the performance, believing she needed to complete the set for her audience. Hough noted that she appeared to dance without skipping a beat, although she admitted she had no memory of the performance itself and collapsed immediately after leaving the stage.

Relationship Origins and Romantic Development

Despite the intensity of the medical crisis, the documentary also details the slow-burn nature of the couple's romance, which began years before the injury. Hough explained that he first noticed Erbert in a dance studio but insisted they did not connect immediately or fall in love instantly. He described their initial dynamic as an appreciation from afar, characterized by a slow realization that they might be compatible.

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Erbert acknowledged feeling intimidated by Hough's established reputation in the dance community and her desire to maintain her independence. She emphasized that they took their relationship slowly, allowing them to navigate personal challenges before committing to a long-term partnership. This cautious approach, she argued, built a foundation strong enough to handle the extreme emotional rollercoaster they have experienced in the past six months of their marriage.

Hough revealed that one of his first attractions to Erbert was actually her feet, a detail he shared with humor in the film. Their first kiss took place on stage, yet they did not begin dating for months afterward. Hough described their relationship as unconventional and on-and-off for a significant period, noting that they only committed to a different level of seriousness after enduring numerous peaks and valleys in their connection.

Guilt and the Psychological Aftermath of Injury

The documentary does not shy away from the profound guilt Hough experienced after Erbert's collapse, as he questioned his role in causing the injury. He expressed immense shame and self-blame, wondering if he had moved her too hard or turned her too quickly during the choreography. Hough stated that he felt responsible for the harm because he is trained to protect his dance partner, leading him to ruminate on whether dance itself was the cause of the trauma.

Erbert observed that male dancers are taught that their top priority is never to drop their partner, which deepened Hough's self-torture for weeks. He admitted to feeling resentful toward dance, viewing it almost as the entity that had nearly killed her during the incident. This complex mix of love, fear, and professional responsibility created a heavy emotional burden for Hough as he watched Erbert recover.

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Surgical Recovery and Public Scrutiny Challenges

Erbert's medical journey extended far beyond the initial emergency, requiring a second surgery weeks later to replace a large portion of her skull that had been removed during the first procedure. The recovery process was physically painful and emotionally draining, leaving Erbert questioning the purpose and lesson behind her suffering. She described sitting in a sauna and sobbing while grappling with the fear of losing her former identity.

The couple also addressed the challenges of navigating fame and the power dynamics of their workplace romance, which began with Hough as the boss and Erbert as the employee. Erbert confessed to feeling conflicted about sharing personal details publicly, aware that the media often reduces her to simply being Hough's girlfriend. Despite these external pressures, they maintained that their relationship has grown stronger through their shared resilience and ability to overcome significant obstacles.