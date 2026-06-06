Derek Fisher Discusses What Makes Knicks Fans and Roster Unique

Former Los Angeles Lakers star and five‑time NBA champion Derek Fisher sat down with CNN's Elex Michaelson to explain why New York Knicks supporters are special and to highlight the strengths of the team's current lineup.

Former Lakers player and five-time NBA Champion Derek Fisher tells CNN’s Elex Michaelson what makes New York Knicks fan and the team’s current roster special.

Huge waves surged towards a street in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and crashed over cars, pedestrians, and against the windows of a nearby restaurant on Tuesday, June 2. The official wave observations in that area were 4-6 feet, but some of them were likely higher, according to CNN Digital Meteorologist Dakota Smith.

Police say a teen may have used a knife to injure three horses at a Las Vegas barrel racing event. The horses are expected to recover but won't be able to compete in the immediate future. NASA asked crew members to “assume safety posture” on a Dragon spacecraft attached to the International Space Station after new leaks were discovered on the Russia-controlled side of the ISS.

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, said the situation does not pose a threat to the safety of the crew. Truck driver helps rescue woman from alleged kidnapping Dashcam video shows the moment a woman in handcuffs ran to a South Carolina truck driver for help, saying she had been kidnapped. Police told The Associated Press they later arrested a man on one count each of kidnapping and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Police arrested the son of James Handy's girlfriend on suspicion of murder after officers responding to a 911 call found the 81-year-old actor, known for roles in"Jumanji" and"Top Gun: Maverick," with a stab wound outside a Los Angeles home. A 15-year-old on an electric scooter suffers minor injuries after crashing into a patrol deputy’s vehicle in Florida while running a stop sign, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.





cnni / 🏆 326. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Derek Fisher New York Knicks NBA Fans Team Roster

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Knicks Fans Continue to Outdo Themselves With Postgame CelebrationsVideos of unhinged, euphoric New Yorkers have become one of the best things about the NBA playoffs this year.

Read more »

Knicks vs. Spurs Opening Odds for NBA Finals Game 2 (San Antonio Favored to Even Series)The New York Knicks overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Jalen Brunson en

Read more »

Victor Wembanyama places blame after Knicks comebackSan Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama placed blame on himself after the New York Knicks' comeback victory.

Read more »

F1 champ Lando Norris discusses whether he would ever consider a run in the Indianapolis 500Reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris discusses whether he'd ever race the Indianapolis 500, calling it a bit crazy to just go in for one event.

Read more »