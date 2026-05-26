Derek Chisora: Boxing legend opens up about suffering with chronic pain and launching WarOnPain

British boxer Derek Chisora has revealed he is using prescribed medical cannabis to cope with the brutal toll of more than two decades in the ring. He is now speaking out as he launches a new platform called WarOnPain, aimed at helping millions of Britons suffering with long-term pain better understand the UK's legal medical cannabis system.

British boxer Derek Chisora is using prescribed medical cannabis to cope with the brutal toll of more than two decades in the ring. The 42-year-old fighter, famed for his ferocious style and punishing career, says years of beatings have left him battling chronic pain from his knees to his hands.

Now he is speaking out about his experience as he launches a new platform called WarOnPain, aimed at helping millions of Britons suffering with long-term pain better understand the UK's legal medical cannabis system





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Medical Cannabis Chronic Pain Waronpain Britons Prescription Medication UK Healthcare System

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