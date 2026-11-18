Siblings Derek and Julianne Hough discuss their nearly two decades on Dancing With the Stars, including the Season 35 finale and their judging critiques for Ezra Sison and Tatyana Mallin.

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough have spent nearly two decades sharing the Dancing With the Stars ballroom, creating a legacy that has spanned from their entry in 2007 through the recent Season 35 finale. Their long-standing professional partnership and on-screen chemistry have frequently sparked curiosity among fans, many of whom were either unaware or had forgotten that the two celebrity dance pros are actually brother and sister.

Sibling Rivalry and Ballroom Chemistry

The Hough siblings joined the hit ABC competition in 2007 and have since racked up numerous titles while competing with their professional partners for a spot in the Season 35 finale. Throughout their tenure, their dynamic has drawn significant attention, with viewers often remarking on the intense chemistry they display while dancing together. This public fascination has persisted even as the siblings established themselves as two of the most successful competitors in the show's history, eventually racking up added accolades and wins that solidified their status as dance royalty.

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Judging Season 35 Finale Performances

After hanging up their dancing shoes for the final time as competitors, the siblings transitioned into roles that allowed them to critique the next generation of talent. Julianne Hough offered high praise for contestant Ezra Sison, describing him as a natural leading man. She elaborated on his performance style by stating that he is turned on to another level, highlighting his exceptional ability to command the dance floor with confidence and skill.

Julianne also provided specific feedback on contestant Tatyana Mallin, characterizing her as America's sweetheart. She noted that Tatyana's primary strength lies in her evolving capability to become a storyteller through performance. This comment underscored the judges' appreciation for narrative depth in dance, suggesting that technical precision must be balanced with emotional resonance to win over the audience and the panel of experts.

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Performance Standards and Fan Expectations

Emphasizing the high stakes of the competition, Julianne Hough proclaimed that dancers must leave it all on the dance floor during their performances. This statement reflects the rigorous standards expected of both past and current contestants, where every routine is scrutinized for execution, emotion, and overall impact. The siblings' journey from competitors to judges highlights a continuous thread of excellence that has defined the show since its inception.

Broader Entertainment Landscape and Related Updates

While the Houghs focus on their ongoing projects, the broader entertainment industry continues to see significant developments in programming and legal matters. Recent reports have revealed the CBS Midseason 2027 TV Schedule, which includes surprise changes that are reshaping the landscape of network television. These adjustments come at a time when audiences are looking for high-quality scripted and unscripted content to engage with during the mid-year transition.

In other news related to popular television franchises, Below Deck Med's Gael has broken his silence regarding the night of Nathan's arrest after allegations of abuse surfaced. This development has added a layer of controversy to the reality series, contrasting with the celebratory atmosphere of awards shows and dance finales. As these stories unfold, the entertainment world remains abuzz with updates on both long-standing franchises like Dancing With the Stars and new developments in reality television drama.