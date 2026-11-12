Derek and Julianne Hough Recall Wedding Misconceptions on Dancing With The Stars

Derek and Julianne Hough discuss how their intense 2007 rumba performance led fans to believe they were married. The siblings reflect on their DWTS legacy.

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough have shared candid memories regarding the early days of their professional partnership on the hit reality competition show Dancing With The Stars, specifically addressing widespread fan speculation that they were married. The siblings recently recounted how their intense rumba performance during the 2007 season led to significant confusion among the viewing public, who mistook their artistic chemistry for a romantic relationship.

Fan Reaction To Intimate Sibling Dance

Julianne Hough, 38, highlighted a specific humorous interaction that occurred during a recent episode involving fellow judge Carrie Ann Inaba and contestants Ezra Sosa and Daniella Karagach. A fan named Julianne, 38, reposted a comment to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 12, describing how the commentary on the broadcast caused her to giggle uncontrollably. The comment referenced Derek adding the phrase tell me about it after Carrie Ann praised the intimate dance performed by Ezra and Daniella, despite the contestants feeling like siblings.

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Julianne Hough clarified that the original confusion stemmed from a rumba performance she shared with her brother during the show's first season. She noted that the intensity of the routine led audiences to believe the siblings were a married couple rather than just partners. The fan's social media post included an emoji of a woman shrugging her shoulders, emphasizing the amusing nature of the ongoing misinterpretation of their on-screen dynamic.

2007 Season And Program Listing Errors

Julianne Hough, 37, recalled on Friday, September that the couple's first collaboration on the live tour set the stage for future public misconceptions. She explained that the confusion was largely due to how they were credited in the official show materials. Their names in the program were listed as Derek and Julianne Hough, which contributed significantly to the belief that they were spouses performing together.

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Derek Hough, 41, who currently serves on the judging panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, 58, reacted to the memories of their early days with a knowing comment. When discussing the intensity of their past performances, he stated that it was weird, a sentiment that drew laughter from his sister. The siblings have a long and storied history of performing together, having joined the feel-good reality competition in 2007, with Julianne joining in the spring and Derek in the fall.

Legacy Of Mirrorball Trophies And Judging Roles

Both siblings entered Dancing With The Stars as professional dancers and quickly established themselves as dominant forces in the competition. They eventually won a combined total of eight mirrorball trophies, cementing their status as legends of the show. Derek now judges the competition with Inaba, while Julianne has taken on different roles within the entertainment industry, though she remains closely tied to the franchise's legacy.

Julianne Hough noted that it is really cool to see them doing similar things in their own ways. She emphasized that while they are cut from the same cloth and share a similar energy, they are very different in their execution and style. The siblings have stepped off the dance floor as active competitors but occasionally reunite for special performances that highlight their unique bond.

Current Show Dynamics And Elimination News

Despite their transition from competitors to judges and industry veterans, the show continues to evolve with new talent. The current season features dynamic pairings such as Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Dewan, who recently broke their silence following an elimination. The show has come a long way since its inception, moving from what Derek described as the Wild Wild West of its early days to a highly polished production.

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Reflecting on the beginning, Derek recalled the uncertainty of the early seasons, mentioning that they were unsure about formats and whether they would do a bench or have other unconventional elements. Julianne and Derek have always maintained a unique energy on the show, whether they are dancing side by side or offering critique from the judges' table. Their history remains a cornerstone of the program's identity, connecting past and present generations of dancers.