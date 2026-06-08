Derbyshire Sheep Farmer Convicted of Contempt for Living in Unauthorized Barn Conversion

A 59-year-old sheep farmer in Derbyshire faces jail and fines after being found guilty of contempt for continuing to live in a barn conversion built without planning permission. The farmer argues the simple structure was necessary to care for her animals, while the council stresses the importance of upholding planning rules.

A sheep farmer faces potential imprisonment after constructing a residential unit inside an agricultural barn on her 40-acre farm in Derbyshire , without obtaining planning permission .

Helen Lowe, 59, was convicted of contempt of court for disregarding orders to cease occupying the makeshift dwelling. The local council, Derbyshire Dales District Council, asserts that she deliberately concealed the structure to evade detection, having lived there since 2020. The penalties she confronts include up to two years incarceration, an unlimited fine, or both, following a trial where she was found to have violated a court directive.

However, Lowe characterizes the enforcement as a "witch hunt" driven by overzealous council officials. She emphasizes that the accommodation is not a lavish retreat but a rudimentary shelter intended to keep her near her sheep, which demand daily attention, especially during lambing.

She notes the presence of only basic amenities such as a bed, windows, and a kitchen, and argues that the building was never hidden-her social circle and the council were aware of her presence, as she continued paying council tax despite lacking refuse collection services. The council issued an enforcement notice in 2020 after determining the barn conversion lacked proper authorization. Lowe had sold her previous bungalow and moved into the structure during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Her appeal to the Planning Inspectorate was rejected in February 2022, with an order to discontinue residential use. After she failed to comply, the council obtained a court order in September 2024 mandating she vacate the premises. Despite this, she remained, and did not execute mandated demolition, leading to contempt proceedings in July 2025.

The recent trial at Nottingham County Court resulted in her guilt being affirmed, and the council was awarded £10,000 in costs, though the total expenditure over the six-year dispute is expected to be far greater. Lowe contends the matter has been grossly distorted and has caused severe personal and financial strain.

She points out that the structure was assembled over time using mostly reclaimed, donated, or secondhand materials-including windows, doors, insulation, and kitchen units-and that water is sourced from a natural spring rather than the mains supply. She underscores that no substantial investment was made and that the accommodation was purely functional, enabling her to stay close to her livestock.

She also reveals that enforcement actions coincided with her recovery from a serious riding accident in April 2024, which left her with a broken femur and complex health issues, requiring her to relearn to walk. The removal of the building would impose a significant financial and logistical burden given her ongoing medical care.

The council, meanwhile, maintains that the verdict underscores the severity of flouting planning regulations and the necessity for a uniform system where all parties adhere to the same rules. It states that it is unacceptable for individuals to bypass the process while the majority comply. Lowe laments the waste of public funds, suggesting hundreds of thousands of pounds have been squandered in targeting her as an "easy target" by town hall bureaucrats.

She insists her priorities have always been her animals, which ultimately led to her legal predicament. The dispute highlights tensions between agricultural livelihoods and urban planning enforcement, raising questions about proportionality, compassion, and the interpretation of "temporary" accommodations in rural settings





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Contempt Of Court Planning Permission Barn Conversion Derbyshire Sheep Farming Enforcement Notice Rural Housing Council Regulations Agricultural Building Contempt Proceedings

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