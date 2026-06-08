Derbyshire Sheep Farmer Convicted of Contempt for Unauthorized Barn Dwelling

Helen Lowe, a 59-year-old sheep farmer, faces jail after being found guilty of contempt for living in a self-built home inside an agricultural barn without planning permission. The six-year dispute with Derbyshire Dales District Council highlights tensions between rural living needs and planning enforcement.

A sheep farmer in Derbyshire faces potential imprisonment after constructing a secondary residence inside an agricultural barn on her 40-acre farm without proper planning permission .

Helen Lowe, 59, was convicted of contempt of court for defying orders to vacate the makeshift dwelling, which she built and inhabited since 2020. Derbyshire Dales District Council accused her of deliberately concealing the structure to evade enforcement, though Lowe contends it was always visible and that she simply needed to be near her livestock, especially during lambing season.

The council first issued an enforcement notice in 2020, and after Lowe's appeal was dismissed by the Planning Inspectorate in 2022, a court order followed in September 2024 demanding she cease occupancy and demolish the building. Despite this, she remained, leading to contempt proceedings and a guilty verdict in May 2025. Lowe now faces up to two years in jail, an unlimited fine, or both.

She has criticized the council's actions as a "witch hunt" and a waste of public funds, noting she constructed the humble shelter from reclaimed materials and sourced water from a natural spring. The council maintains the ruling underscores the necessity of adhering to planning regulations to ensure fairness. Lowe also cites ongoing health issues from a severe riding accident in 2024, arguing the dispute has caused her considerable hardship amid mounting medical costs and physical limitations





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Contempt Of Court Planning Permission Agricultural Building Derbyshire Enforcement Notice

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Derbyshire Sheep Farmer Convicted of Contempt for Living in Unauthorized Barn ConversionA 59-year-old sheep farmer in Derbyshire faces jail and fines after being found guilty of contempt for continuing to live in a barn conversion built without planning permission. The farmer argues the simple structure was necessary to care for her animals, while the council stresses the importance of upholding planning rules.

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