Derby Schools Introduce Conversation Lessons to Counter Smartphone Impact on Children's Social Skills

Junior schools in Derby have launched 'circle coaching' sessions to teach basic communication skills eroded by smartphone use, while a coalition urges parents to delay phone ownership until after secondary school amid growing national concerns over online harms.

A junior school in Derby has introduced conversation lessons to address the declining social skills among children caused by excessive smartphone use. Teachers at Shelton Junior School observed that students were struggling with basic communication, such as maintaining eye contact and engaging in respectful dialogue, due to shortened attention spans.

The school has implemented 'circle coaching' sessions where pupils practice conversational skills. This initiative is part of a broader effort by a coalition of Derby schools urging parents to delay giving smartphones to children until after secondary school. The group plans to send a letter and guidance package to families ahead of the transition to Year Seven, clarifying that smartphones are not required for academic success and addressing common safety concerns.

Headteachers Jon Bacon and Gemma Penny, leading the coalition, emphasized that smartphone usage is negatively impacting school operations and student wellbeing. They aim to present a unified message to support parents in making informed decisions. The campaign follows a study by Smartphone Free Childhood suggesting that social media has worsened childhood experiences.

Nationally, the UK government is considering stricter regulations, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer hinting at a potential ban on social media for under-16s, described as a game-changing policy to protect children from online harms. The Derby schools chose to focus on the primary-to-secondary transition period, as many parents view it as a rite of passage to purchase a phone, though they note pressure extends to younger age groups.

Paul Appleton, head of Cherry Tree Hill Primary School, reported children as young as eight are already expressing interest in mobile phones. The guidance also reassures families that school environments are phone-free, rendering expensive smartphones unnecessary. Schools are incorporating smartphone discussions into parent induction processes to proactively address the issue. Observations include parents collecting children with phones, leading to diminished face-to-face interaction and eye contact.

The collective effort seeks to mitigate the social and educational repercussions of early smartphone exposure, advocating for delayed adoption to preserve childhood development and peer relationships





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