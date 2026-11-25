“They told me this wasn’t planned. She didn’t want to do this,” her mom told The Post.

by a German creep who’s part of the disturbing “Nefarious Maniac Kult” — and sent the girl threats on Discord, her heartbroken mother revealed. The “fun-loving” and “goofy” girl, 14, had given no indication she was being harassed and threatened by the 18-year-old overseas man in the days leading up to her Oct. 2 death — which investigators are probing as a homicide.4Local police are keeping tight-lipped on the disturbing case, but Stempa confirmed that the suspect is an 18-year-old man in Hamburg who was trying to make a name for himself in the “Nefarious Maniac Kult” world.

The deranged cult, also known as the Maniac Murder Cult and which operates in the same dark web network as 764, shares videos of themselves committing violent acts on the internet and is known for convincing teenagers to self-harm on tape,who allegedly coerced girls to record themselves committing self-harm that they then threatened to release to loved ones if they didn’t comply with escalating violent demands.

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The German man, who operated under the username Kaz, convinced Brynlee via Discord to hurt herself and then threatened to release videos of her committing the act until she ultimately hanged herself — and he even attempted to obtain recordings of her death,It’s not yet clear what threats Kaz made in the final moments of Brynlee’s life, but her mother says the Oct. 1 tragedy unraveled rapidly. Brynlee loved volleyball, and was in the midst of deciding if she wanted to continue or start a new passion.

The teenager and her mother went on a shopping trip to buy clothes and makeup to wear at her new Fort Wayne school — which she had just started attending in person after the family moved from Wisconsin over the summer. The pair were also looking forward to seeing Katseye in concert in November after Brynlee spent weeks “begging and begging and begging” for tickets.

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“That’s what is so crazy about all of this. At 6 o’clock, she had texted me and asked me to hang out with a boy that she had just met and was talking to,” Stempa explained. Within minutes, however, Brynlee stopped responding to her mom’s texts and calls, which Stempa assumed was simply because she fell asleep after a long day of school. Stempa arrived home from work at 7:30 p.m. to find her lifeless daughter.

The teen was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to her injuries the following day. Allen County Coroner’s Office on Friday ruled her death a homicide that was “directly orchestrated and compelled through severe psychological manipulation and extortion by an outside actor.

” Fort Wayne police could not provide additional details, citing the international nature of the case and the age of the victim, but German reports state Kaz, who was 17 at the time, is facing murder and aggravated assault charges, both as an indirect perpetrator.

“It’s just insane to me that people that you never meet can get into your head so much. It almost seems like it’s like an online video game to them. In my head, it’s like they’re not looking at these people. They’re looking at them as screen names or something,” said Stempa.

How long Brynlee had been in communication with Kaz is not clear. Stempa didn’t even know her daughter was on Discord — and had even warned the teenage girl about the dangers lurking on the internet months earlier. The pair had a very close relationship, leading the grieving mother to assume the situation with Kaz was sinister from the jump.

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The tragedy is even more heartbreaking for Stempa, who lost her husband, Derek, in a freak construction accident 11 years ago, and whose “witty” personality lived on in their daughter.

“She was goofy. So silly … I told her, ‘You get your humor, your wittiness from your dad,’ and without skipping a beat, she’s like, ‘Well, I didn’t get it from you!

'” said Stempa. Brynlee loved playing volleyball, listening to music and spending time with friends, and was still figuring out if she wanted to play volleyball at her new school or try something new.

“She had a lot to look forward to … I think it’s important for people to know that these things can be kept hidden very, very well. Just because things might look perfectly fine, doesn’t mean that they are,” Stempa said. If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or go toBrynlee loved volleyball, and was in the midst of deciding if she wanted to continue or start a new passion.