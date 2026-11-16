Deputy working security at South Carolina gun show fatally shoots customer who fired at him

The unnamed deputy was shot by a patron, Telvin Pierre Portee, 34, at the South Carolina Arms Collectors Association show in the Jamil Temple on Saturday afternoon.

A deputy working security at a South Carolina gun and knife show fatally shot a customer who opened fire at him, according to authorities. The unidentified deputy was shot by Telvin Pierre Portee, 34, at the South Carolina Arms Collectors Association show in the Jamil Temple on Saturday afternoon, according to A deputy working security at a South Carolina gun show fatally shot a customer who opened fire at him.

The cop, who was working security at the event, returned fire and struck the gun-wielding patron, police said. Portee, of Columbia, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office. The deputy was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is in stable condition, cops said.

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The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will investigate the shooting. The SCACA canceled the gun and knife show slated to run on Saturday and Sunday at the Jamil Temple, which supports Shriners Children’s Hospitals, following the deadly shootout. , “the SCACA Gun & Knife Show will be canceled for Sunday, November 15. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. ”