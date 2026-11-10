Deputy Gangs Probe: LA County Supervisors Approve 5-0 Motion

LA County supervisors voted 5-0 on Nov. 10, 2026 to require the Sheriff's Department to identify deputy gangs, their symbols and ongoing investigations.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna appeared before the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, to address the problem of deputy gangs within the Sheriff's Department. Luna said he is making progress on the issue, and the board responded by voting to step up accountability and transparency of these groups.

The board approved a motion authored by Second District Supervisor Holly Mitchell by a 5-0 vote. Luna described the problem as one that has plagued the Sheriff's Department for 50 years.

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Motion Requires a Full List of Deputy Gangs

The motion requires the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to investigate and provide a list of all deputy gangs. That list must include gang names, symbols and identifying icons, including tattoos.

The department must also reveal any ongoing investigations of these secret subgroups. The motion and public discussion also refer to them as deputy cliques.

Luna said he is already complying with a clause that gives the public an efficient way to report deputy gangs that retaliate against them or harass them because of the color of their skin.

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Mitchell said the motion is needed to bring transparency by identifying the deputy gangs and the sheriff stations where they operate.

Residents Describe Fear of Retaliation

Mitchell said many residents who call her office are too afraid to report incidents because they fear retaliation from deputies. She said people are still experiencing retaliation and negative consequences from what they believe are deputy gangs engaging in inappropriate behavior.

Mitchell also said that when people are afraid, filing a complaint is not always simple. She said the motion seeks to establish a clearer process for identifying these groups and understanding the county's options for accountability.

During public comment, about 50 people spoke, and 99% of those speakers favored the motion. They described family members attacked, in some cases fatally, by members of what they say are deputy gangs.

Some of those loved ones died while incarcerated at Men's Central Jail. The county has recorded 34 deaths inside county jail facilities this year.

Luna Outlines Policy Changes and Open Cases

Luna said the issue of abusive force is tied to deputy gangs, also known as deputy cliques. He recently gained acceptance of a new policy that prohibits deputy cliques from existing in 'meet and confer' negotiations with deputy unions.

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The unions named in the policy context are the Association of Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs (ALADS) and the Los Angeles County Professional Peace Officers Association (PPOA).

As of the end of September, the Sheriff's Department had opened 47 supervisor inquiries into allegations of abuse of force allegedly committed by a deputy gang member. Of those, 32 have been closed, and 20 were referred to the Sheriff's Department of Internal Affairs.

Fifteen of the inquiries were still pending, Luna said. He also said the department has put into place 22 of the 26 recommendations from the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Committee on eradicating deputy gangs.

Next Steps for Deputy Gang Accountability

The board's vote directs the Sheriff's Department to produce the gang list and investigation disclosures required by the motion. The reporting does not specify a deadline for that work.

Members of the Justice LA Coalition attended the meeting wearing orange t-shirts printed with 'abolish deputy gangs'. Audience members were present as the sheriff addressed the problem.

The public reporting channel that Luna said is already in use gives residents a route to report retaliation or harassment tied to deputy gangs. Mitchell's office has said it wants that process to become clearer for residents who have been afraid to come forward.