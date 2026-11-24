“The proposed change will honor the life and service of Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer” and align with the city of Palmdale’s earlier renaming of the adjoining segment of East Avenue Q, according to…

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer died after he was shot in his patrol car Saturday evening, Sept. 16, 2023 in Palmdale. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is expected to give final approval to renaming a short stretch of East Avenue Q in the Antelope Valley for The proposed dual street designation would cover a 0.33-mile section of East Avenue Q between Sierra Highway and 10th Street East in unincorporated Palmdale, adjacent to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The updated signs would read “Deputy Clinkunbroomer Avenue ,” with the deputy’s name displayed above and in larger type than the existing street name.

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“The proposed change will honor the life and service of Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer” and align with the city of Palmdale’s earlier renaming of the adjoining segment of East Avenue Q, according to a board letter. Palmdale renamed East Avenue Q between 10th and 40th streets East in Clinkunbroomer’s honor last year. The Board of Supervisors in September directed its staff to begin the process of renaming the street, leading to Tuesday’s final vote on the matter.

County staff said the dual street name designation will honor the deputy while allowing residents and businesses along the affected segment to keep their current addresses.

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“The dual name process allows residents and businesses on the impacted street to forego the requirement to register for a new permanent address change,” according to the board letter. “Additionally, the dual name designation provides a level of clarity and continuity for service providers and residents, while prominently displaying the name of the honoree. ” The county’s Department of Regional Planning said 14 parcels would be affected.

Ten owners or residents signed statements supporting the change, while county staff were unable to reach representatives of the other four parcels after several attempts. Clinkunbroomer, 30, was shot in the back of the head while stopped at a red light near the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station on Sept. 16, 2023. He had just left the station in a marked patrol SUV when he was ambushed.

Kevin Eduardo Cataneo Salazar was convicted of first-degree murder in the deputy’s killing and was sentenced last month to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Clinkunbroomer had served with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for eight years and was from a multigenerational sheriff’s department family. He had become engaged four days before he was killed.

County staff is recommending that the board find the project exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act as a minor alteration to an existing street, indicate its intent to approve the change and direct county counsel to prepare final documents for a future vote.