Deputy arrested on allegations of having a sexual relationship with a Los Colinas inmate

Deputy Ricky Garcia, 37, was arrested after a Sheriff’s Office colleague reported him to authorities.

A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate at Los Colinas jail, authorities said.

Deputy Ricky Garcia, 37, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with an inmate jailed at the Santee facility — the primary point of intake for incarcerated women in San Diego County — on three separate days between June 13 and July 20, according to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Garcia has been a Sheriff’s Office employee since March 2018, sheriff’s officials said. His most recent assignment was at the San Diego Central Jail.

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According to investigators, the allegations arose after a sheriff’s employee brought forward concerns about an inappropriate relationship between Garcia and the inmate. It was not immediately clear when Garcia worked there, or what his responsibilities at the facility were. The Sheriff’s Sexual Assault Unit took over the investigation, sheriff’s officials said. Garcia was placed on administrative assignment, and he was removed from overseeing inmates, investigators said.

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An arrest warrant for Garcia was issued, and he was taken into custody on suspicion of multiple allegations of sexual activity with a person confined in a detention facility, sheriff’s officials said. He was also placed on unpaid leave.

“The allegations against Deputy Garcia are abhorrent and represent a violation of public trust,” Sheriff Kelly Martinez said. “People in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office are among the most vulnerable and their rights must be protected. We will not tolerate criminal behavior in our ranks and will hold employees accountable for their actions. ”