Deputies seek suspect accused of using stolen bank card on Northwest Side

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A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for South Texas. This is expected to be a long duration steady rain event. Deputies need your help identifying a suspect accused of fraudulently using a person’s banking card at various locations on the Northwest Side.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Deputies need your help identifying a suspect accused of fraudulently using a person’s banking card at various locations on the Northwest Side. The sheriff’s office said the man used the victim’s credit/debit card for multiple transactions in the 6300 block of Northwest Loop 410.

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If you have any information on the suspect, contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 335-6000.1 dead, 1 in grave condition after shootout with police at Alamo Ranch San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the far West Side near Lone Star Parkway and Alamo Ranch Parkway. One person is dead, another is hospitalized in critical condition. No officers hurt.

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