Deputies searching for missing Pittsford teen

13WHAM ABC Rochester provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, health reports, notices of events and items of interest in the community, local sports and entertainment programming for Rochester and nearby towns and communities including Greece, Victor, Pittsford, Penfield, Henrietta, Webster, Irondequoit, Fairport, Chili, Gates,...

Deputies are searching for 12-year-old Jordan Doughtery, who was last seen leaving his house on West Bloomfield Road on his bike around 9 a.m.Deputies say Jordan left on a teal bike and headed in an unknown direction.

According to Jordan’s mother, he does not have a cell phone. Work underway to demolish vacant building on East Main Street in downtown Rochester Rochester, N.Y. — Work is underway on the last remaining wall to be demolished as part of a new development downtown. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday that it is opening a deer check station after chronic wasting disease was detected in a wild deer in Livingston County.

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Penfield school bus driver injured in crash with students on board A Penfield Central School District bus driver was injured in a crash Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office is investigating an unusual theft in Naples after someone stole used fryer oil from a local pizza shop — a commodity authorities warn has become valuable.