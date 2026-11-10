Deputies searching for missing Penfield man last seen leaving Highland Hospital

Penfield, N.Y. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen in Rochester.

Deputies are searching for 64-year-old Paul Rizzo, who was last seen leaving Highland Hospital after being discharged on Saturday. Rizzo is described as 6-foot-1, 140 pounds, with long gray hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt when he was transported to the hospital, according to deputies. The sheriff’s office says that Rizzo suffers from multiple medical issues and may be without his medication. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 585-753-4178. A fight marred the end of Saturday's Section V Class B football semifinal between East and Monroe, which East won 14-6.

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Fairport, N.Y. — A new website launched Sunday to connect people with Rochester's local music scene. A woman faces charges following a fatal crash in Henrietta last month, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. For years, Maryland Gov.

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