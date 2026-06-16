Deputies searching for missing Parma man

13WHAM ABC Rochester provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, health reports, notices of events and items of interest in the community, local sports and entertainment programming for Rochester and nearby towns and communities including Greece, Victor, Pittsford, Penfield, Henrietta, Webster, Irondequoit, Fairport, Chili, Gates,...

Jared Reifenstein, 46, was last seen by his family and friends Friday evening, according to Sgt. Alex Baker, and his "unexplainable sudden disappearance is concerning to family and friends.

" Baker said Reifenstein may have a connection to Hamburg, Erie County, but his current location is unknown. Rochester, N.Y. — A man convicted as a teen for his role in an attempted carjacking that killed a man in Gates has received a new sentence. Five people were injured, with one of them facing charges, after an overnight fight in the 19th Ward led to officers shooting at a dog that jumped in, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Three people killed in Genesee County crash Three young adults were killed in a one-car crash on Prole Road in Stafford just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Deputies say a 2012 Nissan Altima left the roadway, hit a tree, and came to rest. Investigation ongoing. Rochester, N.Y.

— The City of Rochester shut down the Wyndham Rochester Downtown hotel Friday, citing 13 fire code violations and 10 open building code violations.





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Rochester police vehicle struck in hit-and-run at Thurston Road and Brooks Avenue13WHAM ABC Rochester provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, health reports, notices of events and items of interest in the community, local sports and entertainment programming for Rochester and nearby towns and communities including Greece, Victor, Pittsford, Penfield, Henrietta, Webster, Irondequoit, Fairport, Chili, Gates,...

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19-year-old hospitalized following shooting on E. Main Street13WHAM ABC Rochester provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, health reports, notices of events and items of interest in the community, local sports and entertainment programming for Rochester and nearby towns and communities including Greece, Victor, Pittsford, Penfield, Henrietta, Webster, Irondequoit, Fairport, Chili, Gates,...

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Mayor calls on shut-down Wyndham Rochester Downtown hotel to fix issues 'immediately'Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — The City of Rochester shut down the Wyndham Rochester Downtown hotel Friday, citing 13 fire code violations and 10 open building code violations.

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Rochester Police Department Graduates Nine from Workforce Development Program, Various Local Incidents ReportedA graduation ceremony was held on June 15, 2026 for nine new graduates of the Rochester Police Department's Workforce Development Program. Sergeant Justin Collins praised their character and leadership. In separate incidents, five people were injured in a fight in the 19th Ward where officers shot at a dog, three young adults died in a single-car crash in Stafford, Titus Avenue was dedicated as the Dr. Joseph L. Carbone Memorial Highway, a man faced charges for assaulting officers in Canandaigua, and a man re-sentenced for a teen conviction in a fatal attempted carjacking.

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