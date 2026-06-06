Deputies join rescue effort after mother duck killed on Ballantyne Road in Chili

Chili, N.Y.: A mother duck was killed by a vehicle on Ballantyne Road near the railroad tracks. Deputies and a good Samaritan couple rushed in, tracking down scattered ducklings and rescuing as many as possible.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies respond to Ballantyne Road in Chili where a mother duck was struck by a vehicle, Saturday, June 6, 2026. Chili, N.Y.

— Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded Saturday morning to a call reporting a mother duck struck by a vehicle on Ballantyne Road. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. near the railroad tracks on Ballantyne Road. A deputy at the scene confirmed that the mother duck had been killed. A good Samaritan couple who witnessed the aftermath—ducklings scattering in every direction—pulled over and, with the help of MCSO deputies, rescued as many ducklings as possible.

Fairport Canal Days draws hundreds on night one, with organizers rolling out tighter security including bag checks and more overnight presence. Up to 250,000 visitors expected as the festival runs through Sunday. Lockport residents Torrence and Kerisa Schmitt face charges after deputies say 17 Holstein heifer calves were stolen from Lambs Farms in Oakfield, Genesee County. Charges include burglary, grand larceny, tampering.

A deadly crash on Route 54 in Torrey is under investigation after a dump truck braked to avoid a turning car, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Chevy Silverado. The 59-year-old pickup driver died at the scene. A suspect in the Sam Nordquist killing has pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping. Emily Motyka’s attorney says the 19-year-old is remorseful and “accepting responsibility” as other defendants await trial.

One of three suspects in a Farmington woman’s overdose death pleaded guilty. Michael Wade admitted criminally negligent homicide; court papers say a botched robbery led to her death. Two others await next steps.





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