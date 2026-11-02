Dept. Q Season 2 Wraps Filming as Netflix Prepares Carl Morck's Return

Netflix announces Dept. Q Season 2 wrapping on October 24. Matthew Goode returns as Carl Morck in the adaptation of Jussi Adler-Olsen's Disgrace, building on Season 1's global success.

Netflix has officially confirmed that production on the second season of its acclaimed Nordic noir series Dept. Q concluded on October 24. This milestone marks the end of filming for the return of Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck, portrayed by Matthew Goode, as the streamer prepares to roll out the next chapter of this popular crime thriller franchise.

Dept. Q Season 2 Filming Conclusion Details

Department Q has moved through its production schedule with impressive speed, wrapping up its sophomore outing just over a year after the debut season launched to widespread acclaim. The series, which is based on the long-running book series by Jussi Adler-Olsen, capitalized on the massive success of its first iteration to secure a rapid return to production. The initial season ended with a production timeline that was notably faster than originally anticipated, allowing the creative team to begin work on the follow-up season with momentum and efficiency.

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Dept. Q Adaptation of Disgrace Novel

The second season will adapt Disgrace, which is the second novel in the original literary series by Jussi Adler-Olsen. Showrunners Scott Frank and Chandni Lakhani are expanding the scope of the narrative significantly for this installment, moving beyond the moody, dimly lit streets of Edinburgh that characterized the debut. The creative team has stated that the new story will focus on rich and powerful people who believe they are above the law, taking the investigation into the world of the Scottish elite.

Carl Morck Investigates Cold Case Mystery

In Disgrace, Carl Morck is drawn into a case that begins with the curious reopening of a cold murder investigation involving a young brother and sister. These siblings were murdered twenty years ago, and the case was previously closed after a boarding school student confessed to the crime. However, the file arrives on Morck's desk only if the case was not properly solved, forcing the detective to question who placed the documents there and what evidence throws the original verdict into doubt.

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Dept. Q Season 1 Viewership Success Metrics

The pressure to deliver a compelling second season is heightened by the commercial performance of the first season, which became a massive hit for Netflix. The debut season has accumulated over 27 million views to date and spent six consecutive weeks in Netflix's global top ten ranking. This strong viewership data confirms the global appeal of the department of misfit detectives and justifies the quick turnaround for the next set of episodes.

Future Dept. Q Projects and Development

This production cycle follows a successful period for Netflix's crime thriller lineup, which also included the introduction of Jo Nesbø's Harry Hole and the Alice Feeney adaptation His and Hers. Gabriel Basso also returned as Peter Sutherland for the penultimate season of The Night Agent earlier in the year, with filming for that fourth season wrapping up back in September. The completion of Dept. Q Season 2 adds another significant pillar to the streamer's strategy of adapting literary crime fiction into high-profile television series.