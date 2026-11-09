Dept of Ed pushes ahead with efforts to dismantle federal bureaucracy after blue wave

The Department of Education is doubling down on its efforts to dismantle federal bureaucracy and bolster parental rights after Democrats swept into power across the country.

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Sanders pushes back on Chris Hayes skepticism Medicare for All would pass Member of the largest teachers union in the US takes 'issue' with the organization's political activitiesCraig Carton Calls Out Rashee Rice Teammates And Team For Not Offering Any Assistance To Rashee Rice | The Craig Carton Show is doubling down on its efforts to dismantle federal bureaucracy and bolster parental rights after Democrats swept key midterm elections across the country, including going after school districts for concealing a students' gender transition from parents.

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"The Department will double down on its efforts to restore parental rights, return education to the states, and open more higher education pathways for students," an ED spokesperson told The ED’s announcement came after races in traditionally staunch Republican strongholds came surprisingly close to flipping — or in several cases, turned blue — amid last week’s Democratic victories. across the U.S. had previously passed universal school choice and parental rights measures as culture war debates and declining enrollments in major metropolitan public school districts accelerated post-COVID.

"This is a victory for the parents of Texas. We are taking our children’s education back from a government that has failed them," Hinojosa said "Schools will not be taken out of our control. They will not be shuttered or suffocated. Being a parent is hard enough, and we are now carrying the burdens of the government’s failures.

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To the children of Texas: Your schools will not close," Hinojosa added. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reduce the size and scope of the Education Department alongside school children, signing their own versions, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 20, 2025. The debate comes as major urban districts navigate shifting enrollment dynamics.

The Houston Independent School District board, for example, previously voted unanimously to close 12 campuses, citing"On day one, I will fire Mike Morath, and we will work tirelessly to repair the damage of the Texas voucher scam, and end an era in which our schools are sold for parts," Hinojosa said. Voucher and school choice programs face similar circumstances after Democrats flipped Iowa, Georgia and Nevada.

Recognizing the heightened political pressure on state-level conservative education policies, the Department of Education is aiming to reinforce protections at the federal level as it works to fulfill PresidentTRUMP EDUCATION OFFICIAL SAYS SCHOOL CHOICE PROGRAM WILL PUT PRESSURE ON DEM-LED STATES Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was defeated last week, ending a generational run of GOP dominance and signaling new changes to the state's education policy.

"The Department will take action to protect parental rights with multiple investigations into schools allegedly hiding students’ ‘gender transitions’ from parents," the ED spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "As you know, parents must have access to the most sensitive information about their child’s well-being — and schools cannot stand in the way. " "ED will also partner with DOJ to continue holding school districts and states accountable for violating parents’ rights," the spokesperson added.

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On National Parents' Day, the ED partnered with the Department of Justice to initiate enforcement actions against two school districts accused of violating the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act . Federal officials warned districts that concealing information from parents regarding a child's gender transition could lead to the withholding of federal funds.

EXCLUSIVE: HOUSE COMMITTEE PROBES CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS OVER HIDING 'GENDER AFFIRMATION' FROM PARENTSOn cutting administrative overhead, the department reaffirmed its mandate to return regulatory oversight to state and local authorities.

"The Department will issue two 'Returning Education to the States' waivers, which will allow state leaders to focus federal dollars on work that best improves the achievement of their students, not bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. ," the spokesperson said.

"The Department will open investigations across the nation based on credible reports that universities with education programs withhold opportunities for recruitment and financial support from candidates based solely on race," the ED spokesperson told Fox News Digital. Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University's Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs and received the University of Pennsylvania's