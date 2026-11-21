After six years living as a woman, Diego Arellan says pain, rejection and suicidal thoughts led him to become a Christian through his sister's testimony.

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This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK . Diego Arellan said he had never encountered transgender ideology until he moved to the United States from Peru as a teenager. He said people later encouraged him to transition because of the way he behaved.

Ultimately, he lived as a transgender woman for six years before becoming a Christian and detransitioning.

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"I started hanging out with a lot of people that were living that lifestyle and that also recommended me to live that lifestyle because the way I acted," Arellan told "I found that out of like this clinic who offer that pretty much transitioning to become your opposite gender. And so, through that process … in my mind it was like, 'I definitely have to do this because this is the right path.

Everything that I'm seeing out there, like in social media, or anywhere I go I see, like this is a way you have to go in order for you to feel fulfilled, at least because I always struggle with my identity,'" he continued. "I transitioned when I was 18 and a lot of things happened during that season just because I was very immature in that season … I went through a lot gender dysphoria," Arellan said.

He went on to describe what he said were side effects of the hormone pills he took, saying his body was reacting to something that was"not natural.

" " a lot of like, pain on my body and just changes, but I still went through it because I really thought that this was gonna be the path that was gonna make me happy … There was a lot of rejection as well from the people I start dating … I was lying not only to me, but I was lying to the people out there who thought they were dating any other woman, but in reality, was not," he continued.

Diego Arellan lived as a transgender woman for six years before finding Jesus at his lowest point, detransitioning to his biological gender after becoming a Christian.at one point because of all these things I was building and thinking that this was the right path again," Arellan added. Arellan said he had breast augmentation surgery, a Brazilian butt lift and Botox injections in different areas of his face.

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"It was turning into an addiction because it was never enough. Everything I see on my face … I started to hate it because I just kept looking at myself and I look at the mirror and I look I'm a man just having long hair," he said.

"I achieved everything I wanted I still felt so empty and that's where a lot of things changed," Arellan said. Social Science Research Network , the share of surveyed university students identifying as transgender fell from nearly 7% in 2023 to under 4% in later survey data. The paper also reported a decline of approximately 10 percentage points in the share identifying as non-heterosexual.

Arellan discussed his move to Miami, where he dated"a sugar daddy" and experienced"crazy" things that opened his heart to his sister’s testimony of her experience with "I was rock bottom, I hated myself. I had a lot of money. I did a lot things that were really bad. But my sister — she shared with me her testimony of how she encountered Jesus — and that was it," he said.

"Following Jesus is not easy. It can be narrow, it can be hard, but it's so worth it," he said.