Trump administration deportations to South Sudan leave migrants starving and exploited. Families paid guards for better conditions that never arrived, revealing systemic abuse.

The Trump administration has deported migrants to countries like South Sudan, where detainees face starvation and abuse. Tuan Phan, a Vietnamese citizen, spent nearly a year in harsh conditions in Juba before returning to Vietnam in June 2026. Families paid guards for basic needs that were never provided.

Exploitation of Migrants in Juba

Migrants deported to nations other than their own endure severe privations, including hunger and thirst, while held indefinitely in locations with poor human rights records. Tuan Phan, forty-four years old, lost nine kilograms during his detention in a three-story walled building in Juba, the capital of South Sudan. The conditions deteriorated significantly over time, leading to heightened tensions between the detainees and the security forces guarding them.

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Ngoc Phan, a United States citizen and the wife of Tuan Phan, reported that she provided approximately four thousand dollars intended for food, water, and communication devices. The funds were sent in multiple installments, with several hundred dollars transmitted on various occasions. Despite these payments, the guards retained the majority of the money, leaving the detainees with minimal sustenance such as bananas, apples, and peanuts.

Reports of Physical Abuse and Neglect

Detainees faced physical violence and isolation for minor complaints. One individual received a blow to the face for requesting an open window to allow fresh air into the facility. Another detainee was locked in his room for several days and only released for meals after complaining about the lack of soap. These incidents highlight the lack of oversight and the arbitrary nature of the punishment within the detention center.

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The Associated Press interviewed Ngoc Phan and six other individuals familiar with the treatment of detainees in South Sudan, including family members and legal representatives. Most sources spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation against the detainees still held in the country. The news organization also examined receipts of money transfers and messages exchanged between guards and the families of four detainees to corroborate these accounts.

Government Denials and Policy Context

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan stated that detainees receive adequate food, water, and medical care, along with regular contact with family and lawyers. The government claims to cover all associated costs while working to resolve individual cases. This assertion contradicts the detailed testimonies of families who witnessed the direct exploitation by guards.

In July 2025, Tuan Phan and seven other migrants with criminal convictions, including murder and sexual assault, were deported to South Sudan following a Supreme Court ruling. The Trump administration celebrated the expulsion, referring to the group as barbaric criminal illegal foreigners. The group originated from Mexico, Cuba, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan. They had completed their sentences in the United States before facing removal.

Impact on Families and Future Proceedings

The deportation policy has left five individuals still in custody in South Sudan, a nation grappling with severe poverty, famine, and economic collapse due to civil conflict and flooding. Government workers rarely receive salaries, exacerbating the vulnerability of those held in detention. The Trump administration defends the policy as a method to quickly remove migrants with final removal orders whose home countries refuse to accept them, despite the humanitarian costs observed in cases like that of Tuan Phan.