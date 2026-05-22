Deportation of U.S. Resident and U.S. Strike Group Deployment in the Caribbean

The U.S. has deported a lawful permanent resident with ties to the Cuban regime after revoking her status for representing a potential threat to the U.S., and the U.S. strike group is deployed in the Caribbean amid escalating tensions with Cuba.

after spending more than three years in the U.S. as a lawful permanent resident. She entered the country in January 2023 under the Morera is related to Ania Guillermina Lastres Morena, who leads a Cuban business conglomerate named the Grupo de Administracion Empresarial S.A.

The group, owned and operated by the Cuban military, controls as much as 70% of the island country’s economy. On Wednesday, Rubio personally revoked Morera’s status after determining she poses a potential threat to the U.S. and undermines the Trump administration’s foreign policy objectives in relation to Cuba. The secretary found she was removable under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

‘Morera was managing real estate assets and living in Florida, while also aiding Havana’s communist regime, until I terminated her permanent resident status,” Rubio Rubio added, ‘There will be nowhere on this Earth — much less in our country — where foreign nationals who threaten our national security can live lavishly. ’ In the three years since she’s been in the U.S., Morera did not file for naturalized citizenship or apply for a U.S. passport, according to government records.

She remains in ICE custody pending removal. HSI acting Executive Associate Director John Condon said, ‘HSI will continue to investigate those with ties to our nation’s adversaries and take appropriate actions to neutralize threats against our homeland. ’ ‘Allowing Lastres Morera to remain in the country would send a signal that Cuban regime-affiliated networks could continue to access the U.S.’s financial, educational and social institutions — but that is not the case,’ he added.

On Thursday, Trump said he views U.S. action in Cuba as a ‘humanitarian’ effort because the Cuban people have very few resources under the socialist, state-run economy. He vowed to ‘help them. ’ The aircraft carrier strike group entered the Caribbean amid rising tensions between the two countries. He denied that the deployment was an intimidation tactic





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