Deportation Fears Suppress U.S. Border Crossings Amid Policy Shifts

Fear of deportation is deterring illegal border crossings as reported by CNN. Alejandro Arévalo and Daisy Sevilla share personal stories of the impact of increased enforcement on families.

On Thursday, CNN Reporter Valeria León reported on fears of deportation keeping people from entering the U.S. The report highlighted the growing anxiety among individuals who previously crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, a trend exacerbated by tightening restrictions and increased enforcement actions.

Personal Stories Of Border Enforcement

León featured Alejandro Arévalo, a man who knows what it means to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. He tried seven times, and was deported six times during his attempts to enter the country. These repeated encounters with border authorities ultimately led him to stop trying to cross the border entirely.

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Arévalo eventually settled in Mexico City, where he met his wife, Daisy Sevilla. Sevilla is a naturalized U.S. citizen, yet her family circumstances remain complicated by the current political climate. Much of Daisy's family still lives in the U.S., who, she says, live in fear of being targeted by immigration enforcement.

The impact of this fear is visible in the daily precautions taken by citizens. León played video of Sevilla stating that her nephew has to carry a copy of his passport to prove his citizenship. This requirement underscores the heightened scrutiny faced even by those with legal status, as they navigate public spaces with constant vigilance.

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Government Data On Deportations

While families grapple with personal anxieties, official government figures paint a broader picture of enforcement intensity. León stated that the Department of Homeland Security says nearly 1 million people have been deported under Trump. This statistic highlights the scale of removal operations that have contributed to the climate of uncertainty.

The sheer volume of deportations serves as a stark warning to potential migrants. For individuals like Arévalo, the knowledge that hundreds of thousands have been removed reinforces the perception that the risk of capture and removal is now significantly higher than in previous years.

Changed Realities For Migrants

Arévalo described the shift in his personal experience with authorities over the last decade. He said that if he goes over there, he is pretty sure, by his appearance, he will get pulled over the next morning. This prediction reflects a sense of inevitability regarding encounters with law enforcement.

He contrasted this current reality with his past experiences, noting that back in the day, say ten years ago, things were not like that. This comparison suggests that the rules of engagement for migrants have become much stricter, with fewer opportunities for evasion or leniency.

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The combination of personal testimony and official data illustrates a significant shift in the border landscape. Fear of deportation is no longer an abstract concept but a tangible barrier that is actively suppressing unauthorized entry.

As restrictions continue to tighten, the human cost becomes increasingly apparent. Families are separated, citizens live in fear, and individuals who once crossed the border now find themselves permanently barred or too afraid to try again.

The story of Arévalo and Sevilla serves as a microcosm of a larger national issue. It highlights how policy changes directly impact individual lives, creating a ripple effect that extends from Mexico City to neighborhoods across the United States.

Going forward, the interplay between enforcement strategies and migrant behavior will likely remain a central topic of discussion. As long as the fear of deportation persists, it will continue to shape the dynamics of border crossings and immigration policy.