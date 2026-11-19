“You can see the conditions were just deplorable,” a prosecutor said.

Download the FREE FOX19 NOW news app for iPhone Download the FREE FOX19 NOW news app for Android CINCINNATI - A Milford woman charged with 89 counts of animal cruelty was taken into custody Wednesday after a judge set her bond at $10,000 cash or surety.

Tonya Parrish entered a not guilty plea to all of the counts during her arraignment in Clermont County. Parrish’s attorney said she turned herself in at the sheriff’s office last week after she learned of the warrant. She then came to court on her own, he said. Prosecutors asked for a cash bond and showed the judge photos from inside her Milford home.

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“You can see the conditions were just deplorable,” a prosecutor said. The state said 88 cats and one dog were living in feces and urine. At least 20 of the cats are likely to go blind. Parrish’s attorney said she has no criminal record and has been working with township zoning to resolve the issue.

He also said she has been working with a member of the fire department to rehome the cats.

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“This was all ongoing leading up to this event. So she’s been engaging. She’s been cooperating,” her attorney said. Prosecutors said that after 10 to 15 animals were removed from her home, she stopped keeping in touch with the firefighter.

The judge ordered no animals in Parrish’s home once bond is posted. Her case will be assigned to a new judge, with a hearing expected in about two weeks. See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it .

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