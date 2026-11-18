The VA proposes making 16,000 legacy insurance policies paid-up for WWII and Korean War veterans, saving holders $4 million and reducing administrative costs.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has formally proposed eliminating life insurance premium payments for thousands of World War II and Korean War veterans, a move that could save policyholders approximately $4 million over the next decade. Listed in the Federal Register on Tuesday, the proposal aims to make 16,000 eligible policies fully paid up, allowing these elderly veterans to retain their coverage without incurring any future financial obligations for premiums. This initiative also promises to reduce administrative expenditures for the agency by roughly $1 million, as collecting small monthly payments from individuals in their late eighties and beyond becomes increasingly inefficient for both parties.

Impact on Legacy Insurance Policies

VA Secretary Doug Collins described the potential rule change as a modest but meaningful gesture of gratitude to the generation that served during the mid-twentieth century conflicts. "This is a small way of saying 'thank you' to World War II and Korean War-era veterans whose service and sacrifice continue to inspire us to this day," Collins stated in a press release issued alongside the publication of the rule. The primary goal is to relieve financial pressure on a demographic that has already contributed significantly to national security, recognizing that their advanced age makes continued premium collection both redundant and administratively burdensome.

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Specific Programs and Eligibility Criteria

The proposed regulation specifically targets National Service Life Insurance policies identified by a "V" prefix, as well as Veterans' Reopened Insurance policies designated with "J" or "JR" prefixes. Congress established the National Service Life Insurance program in 1940 to support World War II service personnel, with active policy issuance continuing from 1940 through 1951. Veterans' Reopened Insurance emerged later as a limited reopening of earlier programs between 1965 and 1966, providing coverage to certain disabled veterans of these two major conflicts who had previously been excluded.

The scope of the proposal encompasses approximately 16,000 policies currently held by veterans ranging in age from 87 to 101. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that about 10,000 of these veterans would directly benefit from the cessation of premium requirements while their policies remain active. Currently, the average premium payment for these relevant veterans stands at $60 per month, a sum the VA argues is negligible compared to the resources required to collect it from individuals in their ninth and tenth decades of life.

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Financial Rationale and Administrative Efficiency

According to the rule published in the Federal Register, the funds backing these policies are in a strong financial position, rendering further premium collection unnecessary for solvency. The Department notes that the veterans affected are "advanced in age," and the act of collecting these small payments would consume more time and money than the actual premiums owed. Consequently, declaring these policies paid-up without requiring payment of a limited number of overdue premiums is deemed the most compassionate and cost-effective approach available to the agency.

This decision eliminates the risk of policyholders losing their coverage due to missed payments, a common issue that can disproportionately affect elderly populations. By automatically applying the rule, the Department of Veterans Affairs ensures that no action is required from the veterans themselves, streamlining the process and removing potential barriers to accessing the intended benefits. The administrative savings of around $1 million further validate the efficiency of this structural adjustment to legacy insurance management.

Broader Context of Veteran Support Initiatives

The current proposal follows a separate three-month premium holiday for Veterans' Group Life Insurance, or VGLI, which commenced in November 2026 and is scheduled to run through January 2027. VGLI serves as a term life insurance program that allows veterans to maintain coverage after leaving military service. More than 450,000 veterans are enrolled in this program, with the recent holiday estimated to save participants a combined $150 million, highlighting a broader trend of temporary financial relief initiatives by the VA during this period.

Demographic data underscores the urgency and scale of these legacy programs. Approximately 16.1 million U.S. service members served during World War II, with around 30,000 of those veterans still alive as of September 2026, according to a VA estimate. The Korean War, which lasted from 1950 to 1953, involved some 5.7 million U.S. service members worldwide, with the department estimating that around 285,500 are still living today. These figures illustrate the shrinking but vital population benefiting from historical insurance commitments.

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Next Steps in the Regulatory Process

Publication in the Federal Register marks the current stage in the rulemaking process, but the change is not yet finalized. The Department of Veterans Affairs must complete the required regulatory review before deciding whether to implement the rule. If approved, the change would allow approximately 16,000 eligible National Service Life Insurance policies to become paid up, ensuring that affected World War II and Korean War-era veterans maintain their coverage without future premium payments. The department has not yet announced a specific date for when the change would take effect.