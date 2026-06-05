Department of Homeland Security criticizes New Jersey's prison system

The Department of Homeland Security on Friday slammed New Jersey’s state prison system following a report that a prisoner was beaten to death.

by CHARLOTTE HAZARD | The National News DeskNEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 01: A Newark police cruiser drives past the Delaney Hall Detention Facility on June 01, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey.

Several protesters were arrested overnight after defying a curfew imposed at the immigration detention center, which has been the site of frequent confrontations between demonstrators, federal agents and New Jersey State Police. State police took over security outside the facility from Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Friday in an effort to reduce tensions after eight days of protests.

Supporters have rallied outside the center on behalf of detainees participating in hunger and labor strikes over conditions inside and the temporary suspension of family visitation rights. The Department of Homeland Security on Friday slammed New Jersey’s state prison system following a report that a prisoner was beaten to death.

“REMINDER: on May 28, the state of New Jersey’s health inspectors went to Delaney Hall and they didn’t find one single violation,” DHS wrote on X. “Compare this to New Jersey’s own “DEPLORABLE” state prison system, where a man was BEATEN to death in his own cell and guards didn’t check on him for TWO DAYS. ” Attached to the X post was a story from The Independent titled “A New Jersey prisoner was beaten to death in his cell.

Officers didn’t find his body for two days. ” The statement from DHS comes after protests at the Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark turned violent. Democratic New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill came out and said that five out of the six people arrested in the clashes“To the people coming from out of state to create chaos and dangerous situations: You should not be here,” Sherrill said at a weekend press conference.

“You are not helping the people detained at Delaney Hall, you are not helping detainee families and you are certainly not keeping New Jersey safe. ” Over the weekend, protesters came to Delaney Hall to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Barricades eventually had to be brought up from reaching the detention center.

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