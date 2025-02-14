Department of Government Efficiency Unveils Website Tracking Waste Reduction Efforts

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has launched a revamped website to monitor its progress in reducing government waste. The website highlights unnecessary expenditures and features updates from DOGE's X feed. Federal workforce reductions are underway across various agencies, with the voluntary separation incentive program seeing significant uptake. DOGE has also terminated several education contracts deemed wasteful, aligning with President Musk's call to dismantle the Department of Education.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is actively pursuing measures to curtail government expenditure, unveiling a revamped website to track its progress. Previously displaying only a logo, the homepage now incorporates updates from DOGE's X feed, highlighting what the agency and its head, Elon Musk , deem unnecessary government spending.

Musk has been vocal about his intention to eliminate entire government agencies, stating, 'We do need to delete entire agencies as opposed to leave part of them behind because if you leave part of them behind it's easy it's kind of like if leaving a weed if you don't remove the roots of the weed then it's easy for the weed to grow back.'Federal workforce reductions have commenced across various agencies. Probationary employees at the Small Business Administration (SBA) have received termination notices citing insufficient performance. The Biden administration's voluntary separation incentive program, offering eligible federal workers a buyout, has also seen significant participation, with over 75,000 civil service employees accepting the offer to leave their positions by September. Although initially temporarily blocked by a judge due to lawsuits filed by worker's unions regarding the program's legality, the program was subsequently allowed to proceed this week. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed satisfaction with the program's outcome, stating, '75,000 people accepted the buyout program that's going to save millions of dollars for the American taxpayers, and that's exactly what we wanted.'Reports indicate that employees at other agencies, including the Department of Transportation, have reportedly received similar notices. DOGE has spearheaded the termination of several education contracts deemed wasteful, particularly those associated with diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. This move aligns with President Musk's call to dismantle the Department of Education. Betsy DeVos, the president's nominee to lead the education department, faced inquiries regarding the potential closure of the department during her confirmation hearing. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., questioned, 'If there is a movement to abolish the Department of Education, it has to go through the United States Congress?' DeVos responded, 'Yes, it is set up by the United States Congress and we work with Congress. It clearly cannot be shut down without it.' DOGE's website is anticipated to feature a section detailing actual government savings by Valentine's Day. Other sections include 'workforce' and 'regulations' tabs, as well as a section enabling individuals to apply for positions with DOGE





fox28columbus / 🏆 249. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GOVERNMENT WASTE DEPARTMENT OF GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY ELON MUSK FEDERAL WORKFORCE EDUCATION CONTRACTS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk Appointed as Special Government Employee to Lead 'Department of Government Efficiency'Elon Musk has been appointed as a special government employee to lead the 'Department of Government Efficiency' (DOGE), an advisory commission focused on reducing government spending. This temporary role exempts Musk from some disclosure obligations and allows him to work up to 130 days a year. President Trump emphasizes that DOGE's actions require White House approval and Musk won't always have his way.

Read more »

DOGE's Expanding Influence Raises Privacy Concerns at the U.S. Department of EducationElon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is facing scrutiny for its increasing access to sensitive student data at the U.S. Department of Education. Democratic lawmakers are raising concerns about DOGE's influence and the potential for a takeover similar to Musk's efforts to close the U.S. Agency for International Development. A federal lawsuit seeks to block DOGE's access to student financial aid systems, citing violations of privacy rights. The Department of Education maintains that DOGE is working to improve efficiency and accountability, but the situation has ignited a debate about the role of private entities in government.

Read more »

DOGE, Musk's Government Efficiency Team, Faces First Lawsuit Over Lack of TransparencyA lawsuit challenges Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for alleged violations of public disclosure laws. National Security Counselors argues DOGE should be classified as a federal advisory committee and subject to the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). The lawsuit highlights DOGE's lack of representation from federal employees and expresses concerns about the potential negative impacts of proposed spending cuts on government workers.

Read more »

DOGE Enters the White House: Musk's Efficiency Drive Reshapes US Government TechA new executive order by President Trump merges Elon Musk's DOGE initiative with the United States Digital Service (USDS), aiming to streamline and modernize government IT infrastructure. This move raises questions about the extent of DOGE's influence and the future of USDS, which was previously known for its innovative approach to government technology.

Read more »

Elon Musk's DOGE could pinch the US penny in government efficiency bidToday's Video Headlines: 1/22/25

Read more »

DOGE's Work Protected: Interim US Attorney Vows Legal Action Against Those Sabotaging Government Efficiency EffortsNewly appointed interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia, Ed Martin, has pledged to protect the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and its personnel from threats and attacks. Martin, in a letter to Elon Musk, warned that any actions impeding DOGE's work or threatening its staff could constitute illegal activity. He emphasized a commitment to safeguarding DOGE and other government workers, contrasting it with the previous administration's allegedly passive approach to such incidents.

Read more »