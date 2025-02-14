Department of Government Efficiency Takes Aim at Wasteful Spending

The newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Elon Musk, is actively working to reduce government waste and increase efficiency. The department has initiated several measures, including workforce reductions, contract terminations, and a website dedicated to transparency and progress.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is actively pursuing initiatives to curtail government waste and enhance efficiency. The department's website, previously displaying only its logo, now incorporates updates from its X feed, highlighting what the agency and its leader, Elon Musk , deem unnecessary government expenditures. Musk has been vocal about his desire to eliminate entire government agencies, arguing that partial dismantling is ineffective.

'We do need to delete entire agencies as opposed to leave part of them behind because if you leave part of them behind it's easy it's kind of like if leaving a weed if you don't remove the roots of the weed then it's easy for the weed to grow back,' Musk said.Federal workforce reductions have commenced across various agencies. Probationary employees at the Small Business Association (SBA) have received termination notices citing inadequate performance as the reason. The Biden administration's voluntary early retirement buyout program, which offered a financial incentive for federal workers to leave their positions, has also resulted in a significant number of departures. Over 75,000 civil service employees accepted the offer to leave their positions by September. While the program faced initial legal challenges from worker's unions, a judge ultimately allowed it to proceed. '75,000 people accepted the buyout program that's going to save millions of dollars for the American taxpayers, and that's exactly what we wanted,' White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated.Reports indicate that employees at other agencies, including potentially the Department of Education, have also received similar notices. The Department of Government Efficiency has taken the lead in terminating several education contracts deemed wasteful, particularly those associated with diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. This aligns with President Biden's expressed desire to dismantle the Department of Education. When asked about potential closure of the department, Kristie Johnson, Biden's nominee to lead the education department, emphasized the need for congressional action. 'If there is a movement to abolish the Department of Education, it has to go through the United States Congress?' Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., asked. 'Yes, it is set up by the United States Congress and we work with Congress. It clearly cannot be shut down without it,' she said. The Department of Government Efficiency's website is projected to feature a dedicated section outlining actual government savings by Valentine's Day. Other sections include 'workforce' and 'regulations' tabs, along with a portal for individuals interested in applying for positions with DOGE





