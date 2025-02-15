Department of Education Threatens to Cut Funding Over DEI Policies

The Department of Education is sending a strong message to state education agencies: comply with its interpretation of federal law by removing DEI policies and programs or risk losing federal funding. This move comes after a Supreme Court ruling regarding affirmative action and executive orders from former President Trump that targeted DEI initiatives.

The Department of Education is issuing a stark warning to state education agencies: remove DEI policies and programs or face potential loss of federal funding . This ultimatum comes in the form of a letter from the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights, sent to all 50 states' departments of education.

In the letter, acting assistant secretary for civil rights Craig Trainor states, 'Institutions that fail to comply with federal civil rights law may, consistent with applicable law, face potential loss of federal funding.' The department emphasizes its commitment to 'vigorously enforce the law' and will begin 'assessing compliance' within 14 days. The letter argues that a recent Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which found affirmative action in university admissions to be a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment's equal protection clause, should be applied more broadly to education. It asserts, 'The law is clear: treating students differently on the basis of race to achieve nebulous goals such as diversity, racial balancing, social justice, or equity is illegal under controlling Supreme Court precedent.' The Office for Civil Rights directs education departments to 'ensure that their policies and actions comply with existing civil rights law,' 'cease all efforts to circumvent prohibitions on the use of race by relying on proxies or other indirect means to accomplish such ends,' and 'cease all reliance on third-party contractors, clearinghouses, or aggregators that are being used by institutions in an effort to circumvent prohibited uses of race.'This move follows executive orders from former President Trump that sought to eliminate federal funding for perceived discriminatory practices in K-12 schools, including those based on gender ideology and 'discriminatory equity ideology.' The Trump administration also aimed to end DEI programs within federal agencies. The Department of Education has already taken steps to comply, removing DEI mentions from documents and websites, placing employees leading DEI initiatives on leave, and dissolving its Diversity & Inclusion Council. The Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, announced on the same day that the Department of Education had ended 70 DEI training grants, as part of the administration's effort through DOGE to eliminate what it considers wasteful spending in government agencies





