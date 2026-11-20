French prosecutors open criminal enquiry into alleged sexual offences involving Gérard Depardieu and Michel Houellebecq during the 2018 filming of Thalasso.

French prosecutors have officially confirmed that a criminal enquiry is underway into serious allegations of sexual misconduct involving acclaimed actor Gérard Depardieu and renowned author Michel Houellebecq. The investigation focuses on alleged offences that reportedly occurred on December 11, 2018, during the production of the comedy film Thalasso. Depardieu, aged 77, faces accusations of group rape and sexual assault, while the 70-year-old Houellebecq is suspected of sexual assault and complicity to group rape. Guillaume Nicloux, the 60-year-old director of the film, is also under investigation for the same charges, alongside additional allegations of recording sexual imagery that violates privacy.

Allegations Evoke Dark Cinema History

The initial claims, first published by the investigative news site Mediapart, have drawn grim comparisons to the controversial 1972 film Last Tango in Paris. The source of the allegations suggests that the events on the Thalasso set mirrored the infamous dynamic of that Bernardo Bertolucci classic, which starred Marlon Brando and the then 19-year-old Maria Schneider. In that historical context, Bertolucci famously deceived Schneider about the nature of a simulated anal rape scene, using unscripted methods like butter to elicit genuine shock and humiliation. The new allegations surrounding the French film industry figures imply a similar disregard for consent and dignity, although all three named men firmly deny any wrongdoing. Director Guillaume Nicloux has stated that he observed no coercion in the sex footage that was later destroyed, maintaining that all interactions were between consenting adults.

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The Whistleblower's Account and Timeline

The core of the prosecution's enquiry stems from a formal criminal complaint filed by an actress identified only as Alexandra. She is of Eastern European origin and was 32 years old at the time of the alleged incident in November 2018, when she was working on the set in the Normandy seaside resort of Cabourg. The incident took place at the Thalazur, a four-star hotel and spa complex. Alexandra filed her formal complaint six-and-a-half years after the events, supported by a substantial collection of evidence including numerous documents, contracts, text messages, and emails. Mediapart has obtained full details of this complaint and published legal documents online, sparking widespread media coverage across France on Friday. Alexandra, now 40, initially met Depardieu on the set of his film Rasputin in 2011, admitting to a past relationship that she later ended.

Financial Terms and Contractual Context

A significant aspect of the investigation involves the financial arrangements made for the disputed scene. Alexandra revealed that she was offered three contracts worth a total of €45,000 as compensation for the alleged sexual violence. However, her immediate payment for the specific scene in question was significantly lower. She received the equivalent of just £385, a fee that included a £42 nudity bonus. Alexandra stated that she was initially reluctant to accept the role of a topless dancer in Thalasso because she had always refused roles as a prostitute and wished to avoid perpetuating stereotypes about women from Eastern Europe. Despite these reservations, she ultimately accepted the part because she admired Depardieu and the films of Guillaume Nicloux, feeling that the presence of the actor put her at ease. In the film, which is sometimes titled Just Great, she appears as one of two young Eastern European prostitutes attending a secret party in Depardieu's suite.

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Witness Testimony and On-Set Conduct

According to production witnesses, the atmosphere on set was chaotic, with the two actors and another woman, identified as a well-known porn actress, already heavily intoxicated when the scene began. The script for Thalasso described the actors kissing and groping the women, who flirted playfully and danced naked, but it contained no mention of penetrative sex. Alexandra told Mediapart that she was in a state of stress and fear, consuming glasses of Calvados for at least four takes until she vomited on the balcony. She alleges that Depardieu then penetrated her by force using his fingers, while Houellebecq pinned her down. Houellebecq is further accused of forcing Alexandra to perform oral sex while two cameras filmed her from different angles. She described feeling profound humiliation and indecipherable shame, bursting into tears and covering her face with her arms. The second actress also confirmed her intoxication but firmly stated there was absolutely no mention of sex or sexual acts in the script.

Legal Responses and Ongoing Investigation

Legal representatives for both Gérard Depardieu and Michel Houellebecq have declined to comment publicly on the allegations. The defense strategy appears to be based on total denial of the coercive elements described by the accuser. Director Guillaume Nicloux has been vocal in his defense, insisting that he saw no coercion in the sex acts between consenting adults involved in the production. The French judicial system is now tasked with reviewing the extensive documentary evidence provided by Alexandra, including the contracts and communications, to determine if the statutory elements of the crimes are met. The Thalazur hotel in Cabourg remains a central location in the factual timeline of the case, serving as the physical setting for the alleged offenses. As the enquiry progresses, the legal team will likely focus on reconciling the scripted intentions of the film with the alleged reality of the filmed events.