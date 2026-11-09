Denzel Washington's Deja Vu Is Now Free On Tubi With Full Cast And Box Office Details

Watch Denzel Washington's underrated 2006 sci-fi thriller Deja Vu streaming for free on Tubi this November. Explore the plot, cast, and legacy of the Tony Scott directed film.

Denzel Washington stars in the 2006 science fiction action thriller Deja Vu, which is currently available for free streaming on the ad-supported platform Tubi. This availability extends through the entire month of November 2026, allowing viewers to access the Tony Scott directed movie without a subscription fee. The film centers on Washington portraying ATF agent Doug Carlin, who investigates a terrorist bombing while utilizing a secret time-travel device to prevent the catastrophe.

Deja Vu follows Carlin as he unravels the mystery surrounding a ferry bombing in New Orleans. He discovers a top-secret surveillance program capable of looking back in time. Washington uses this technology to identify the bomber and attempt to save the primary victim, Claire Kuchever. The narrative blends forensic investigation with temporal manipulation to create a high-stakes thriller environment. The runtime spans 126 minutes, delivering a continuous sequence of suspenseful events.

Also read Patrick Stewart Posthumous Thriller Green Room Streams Free on Tubi

The film features a robust supporting cast alongside Washington. Paula Patton portrays Claire Kucherver, the woman Carlin strives to rescue from her impending fate. Jim Caviezel plays Allen Edgar, the suspected criminal central to the investigation. Val Kilmer and Bruce Greenwood appear as FBI agents assisting in the case. Other notable performers include Adam Goldberg, Matt Craven, Elden Henson, and Erika Alexander. Each actor contributes to the complex web of clues and red herrings.

Upon its initial release, the movie received mixed reviews from critics. It currently holds a 55 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the moderate critical score, the film proved highly successful at the box office. Audiences responded strongly to the unique premise and Washington lead performance. The movie grossed approximately 180 million dollars during its theatrical run. This financial success highlights the enduring appeal of the genre and the star power involved.

Advertisement

Tony Scott brings his signature kinetic energy to the science fiction elements. The direction maintains a fast pace that keeps the temporal plot coherent. Scott avoids confusing the audience by establishing clear rules for the time travel mechanics. The visual effects support the narrative without overwhelming the character-driven story. Washington delivers a compelling performance that anchors the more fantastical aspects of the plot.

Tubi added Deja Vu to its library on November 1, 2026. The film will remain available for the entire duration of November 2026. Viewers can stream the content directly through the Tubi app or website. No credit card or premium subscription is required to watch the movie. This free access offers a convenient opportunity to revisit the film or discover it for the first time. Fans of action thrillers and science fiction should prioritize this viewing window.

Deja Vu is widely considered one of Denzel Washington and Tony Scott's most underrated movies. The film works better than its Rotten Tomatoes score suggests, explaining why audiences responded so well. Washington's lead performance is a major reason for the film's enduring popularity. He is electric as expected, making Doug's desperation to save the day, pining after Patton's character, and intellect come across without sacrificing his charisma.

The two-time Oscar winner has proven time and again the breadth of his abilities with thrillers. He has delivered incredible action thrillers in movies like Virtuosity and The Book of Eli. Deja Vu remains a standout in his filmography for its unique premise. The film easily could have become confusing due to how it explores time. However, the director navigates the past and present seamlessly.

Advertisement

Scott's direction keeps the film moving and packed with good action set pieces. The film features a captivating standoff between Washington and Caviezel. Washington also has a great back-and-forth dynamic with Kilmer. The time-travel logic was a point of confusion during the initial release. Now that the movie is on streaming, it remains a great choice for fans.

Whether you want to watch it again or for the first time, just do not wait too long. Viewers should miss the film before it is no longer streaming for free on Tubi. This is an excellent opportunity to see a hidden gem from the mid-2000s. The combination of Washington's star power and Scott's direction creates a memorable experience. This free access ensures a wide audience can discover the film today.