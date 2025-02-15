Denzel Washington's Macrinus: The Best Part Of Gladiator II

Despite a lack of Oscar nominations and mixed critical reception, Denzel Washington's performance as Macrinus in Gladiator II shines brightly.

Denzel Washington 's captivating performance as Macrinus in Ridley Scott 's highly-anticipated sequel, Gladiator II, has undeniably stolen the show, despite the film's Oscar snub. Even though Gladiator II garnered a respectable 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and ranked as the 12th highest-grossing film of 2024, it surprisingly received only one Academy Award nomination for Costume Design.

The anticipation surrounding Washington's role was palpable, as his Macrinus character remained shrouded in mystery before the film's release. Audiences were left wondering if he would emerge as an ally or an adversary to Paul Mescal's Lucius. The film unveils Macrinus as a former slave who has ascended to become a wealthy merchant with a clandestine political agenda and an insatiable desire for the Roman throne. His climactic showdown with Lucius serves as one of the many exhilarating sequences that elevate Gladiator II. Washington's portrayal of Macrinus transcends the limitations of a supporting role. He commands the screen with an undeniable presence, as his character cunningly maneuvers his way towards the apex of power. Macrinus's deceptive and manipulative nature, reminiscent of Littlefinger from Game of Thrones, keeps viewers captivated throughout his screen time. Washington's performance was initially considered a frontrunner for the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2025 Oscars, making his exclusion from the nominations even more surprising.Undeterred by the lack of recognition, Washington remains unfazed, stating in a recent interview, 'I’ve been around too long. I’m getting wiser, working on talking less and learning to understand more — and that’s exciting.' He is currently preparing for a starring role in a Broadway production of Shakespeare's Othello alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. While Gladiator II may not have achieved the box office or critical acclaim of its predecessor, Washington's performance as Macrinus has undoubtedly cemented his place as a cornerstone of the Gladiator franchise. As the years pass, audiences will likely remember his portrayal alongside the iconic roles of Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix in the original 2000 Oscar-winning film. Washington's Macrinus stands alongside Maximus and Commodus as a defining character in the Gladiator saga.





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Denzel Washington Gladiator II Oscars Ridley Scott Macrinus Movie Review

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Sequel To Ridley Scott's Epic Movie From 2000 Is Now Streaming On Paramount+, And It Features A Can't-Miss Performance By Denzel WashingtonDenzel Washington as Macrinus in Gladiator II.

Read more »

Denzel Washington’s Highest-Grossing Movie Will Soon Lose Its Number 1 Spot If This Dream Casting Actually HappensDenzel Washington as Macrinus looking curiously in Gladiator II

Read more »

Gladiator 2's Cut Scene Would Have Spoiled Denzel Washington's Villain TwistThe recently released Gladiator 2, available on Paramount+, features a strong performance by Denzel Washington as Macrinus, the film's antagonist. A deleted scene involving May Calamawy's character Fortuna, reveals Macrinus' manipulative and evil nature too early, potentially undermining the impact of his villainous turn.

Read more »

Denzel Washington on Not Scoring a ‘Gladiator II’ Oscar Nom: “I’ve Been Around Too Long”The veteran actor has received 10 nominations from the Academy over the years and won two.

Read more »

Denzel Washington Remains Unfazed by Oscar Snub for 'Gladiator II'Denzel Washington, despite his numerous Oscar wins, shows a mature indifference towards individual recognition after being overlooked for his performance in 'Gladiator II'. He emphasizes his long career and current focus on theatrical productions while expressing happiness for the nominated performers.

Read more »

Denzel Washington’s Response to Gladiator 2 Oscars Snub is PerfectComic Book Movies, News, & Digital Comic Books

Read more »