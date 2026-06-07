Denzel Ward says he plans to stay in Cleveland after Myles Garrett trade as he hosts Celebrity Softball Game

After a crazy week for the Browns, which included a Myles Garrett trade, cornerback Denzel Ward said he plans to stay in Cleveland as he hosted the Annual Celebrity Softball Game in Eastlake Saturday.

EASTLAKE, Ohio — After a crazy week for the Cleveland Browns, which included a Myles Garrett trade, cornerback Denzel Ward said he plans to stay in Cleveland as he hosted the Annual Celebrity Softball Game in Eastlake Saturday at Classic Auto Group Park.

The game The action-packed day featured many guests, but his fellow Browns players made up the bulk of the roster. From wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and defensive tackle Mike Harris Jr. to rookie wide receiver Kevin Concepcion and a few others. Two teams competed: Black, led by Ward and Grey, led by Harris Jr. Starting with the home run derby, many batters lined up with hopes of winning, but only one walked away with the title: participant Aaron Krieger.

"It was pretty awesome. I've actually done this three or four years, and Travis Kelce won once, Kareem won once, so — fourth time's a charm," said Krieger.

"This is kind of like the one thing I get to do every year and see the Browns and sign some autographs, even though I'm not a professional athlete but it's cool. " The softball game kicked off just before 3 p.m. with members from both teams putting their running, hitting and catching skills to the test. Some star plays were made by recent UNLV graduate and baseball player Reggie Bussey.

"I got the call yesterday asking if I wanted to play and I was like sure why not," said Bussey. "I went three for five with a double and two homers, three run shot solo homer as well. " Many homeruns later, the Black Team took the win with not one, but two MVPs of the game: Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II and rookie Concepcion.

"I think I had a home run, I had three base hits, a double, two singles, and I had about four or five outs I think, so yeah," Concepcion said. He also left a message for the team ahead of his rookie season,"I'm just ready to win Browns, let's do it.

" Fans like Cameron Johnson had enjoyed their time at the game. He said his favorite moment from the day was meeting Ward and added his favorite play.

"It was great, fun," Cameron said. "My favorite play was by Greg Newsome and when he did like his celebration. " Community support was felt throughout the stadium as fans cheered and chanted throughout the game. Nicole Ward, Denzel Ward's mother, might have been the biggest supporter on the field.

"I know that since Denzel has been drafted into the league, he has played in a celebrity softball game every year... I mean, he loves to come back and give to the community, interact with the fans, and so for him to be headlining today it's like very exciting for us," said Nicole Ward.

"I just know his real reason for being here is because he loves Cleveland, he loves the community, and he wants to give back to his fans and however he can do that, he's going to. " Looking ahead After the face of the franchise, defensive end Myles Garrett, was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, his former teammates were left surprised. "Crazy trade, definitely a crazy trade.

I believe that you're either with us or against us, and as you see, he's not with us. But crazy trade. But hey, that's the nature of this game. That's the nature of football and the NFL, and that's what happens," Denzel Ward said.

Although they competed on the softball field Saturday, the team fully expects to play on the gridiron this fall.

"I definitely still want to be here. Myles is a good friend of mine, a great teammate, but things aren't lost. It's Ohio against the world, so people could doubt us, but we going out there still trying to play our best ball and bring wins to this city," Ward said during a press conference before the celebrity game.

"I love playing for the Cleveland Browns. I want to be here. I'm just grateful wherever I'm at. Wherever opportunity I get to go play football, that's what I do.

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