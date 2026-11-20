Denza Bao 5 proves its off-road strength by towing a 180-ton Boeing 747. This luxury SUV by BYD showcases its DMO hybrid powertrain capabilities in a historic feat at Dunsfold Aerodrome.

Denza, the luxury technology sub-brand of Chinese automaker BYD, has successfully demonstrated the extreme towing capabilities of its new Bao 5 SUV by pulling a 180-ton Boeing 747 -400 airliner. The feat took place at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, where the boxy plug-in hybrid vehicle dragged the massive aircraft 1,600 metres down a runway. This event marks a significant marketing milestone for the brand as it prepares to launch in the UK market.

Denza Bao 5 Tow 180 Ton Aircraft Details

The Bao 5 achieved this historic tow using its advanced Dual Mode Off-road, or DMO, powertrain system. The vehicle completed three distinct runs, each presenting unique mechanical challenges to the SUV's traction and stability systems. The first run utilized all four wheels to pull the aircraft, while the second run was conducted on three wheels. The final and most demanding run required the Bao 5 to tow the jumbo jet on only two wheels.

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Over the course of these three attempts, the Bao 5 pulled the Boeing 747-400 for a total distance equivalent to four laps of a standard athletics track. The runs included stops for filming and to remove wheels between attempts. This specific combination of distance and mechanical configuration had never been attempted by a production vehicle before.

BYD Bao 5 Technical Specifications and Prep

To facilitate these runs, BYD utilized a standard production-specification Bao 5 in the Ultimate guise with minimal modifications to the chassis or powertrain. The car's DMO plug-in hybrid system operated in its normal form, demonstrating its robust engineering without needing custom upgrades for the engine itself. The vehicle generates 537bhp and 750Nm of torque from its 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine combined with electric motors.

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Significant modifications were made to the vehicle's interior and weight distribution to ensure safety and stability during the two-wheel and three-wheel runs. Passenger seats were removed to make space for 4,500kg of ballast during the two-wheel run and 2,000kg during the three-wheel run. Small stabilisers were also added to each axle to counterbalance the loss of driven wheels, ensuring the heavy SUV remained stable under the immense load of the aircraft.

Market Position Versus Land Rover Defender

The Denza Bao 5 is positioned as a direct competitor to the Land Rover Defender, featuring a similar boxy, upright stance and assertive front-end design. The SUV offers 56 miles of EV-only range, significantly outperforming the Defender PHEV's 27 miles. It accelerates from 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds, blending luxury with high-performance hybrid technology. The cabin includes a 12.3-inch driver display, a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, and a 50-inch head-up display.

First UK owners are currently taking delivery of the Bao 5, which went on sale in October. The vehicle carries a starting price of £69,500, placing it firmly in the premium luxury segment. Denza describes the vehicle as an entry ticket to this high-end segment, aiming to blend cutting-edge technology with sophisticated design for a refined driving experience.

Challenges and Legal Context Surrounding Launch

The towing event faced environmental challenges, with torrential British rain arriving before the final attempts. The runway eventually dried sufficiently to provide the necessary traction for the Bao 5 to move the 180-ton aircraft. This successful demonstration comes amidst complex legal dynamics, as Jaguar Land Rover previously accused BYD of copying its Defender design. A judge recently ordered JLR to destroy seized documents deemed irrelevant to those claims.

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The Boeing 747-400 used for the demonstration left active service in 2020 but retains its engines and fully furnished interior. Denza stated that the challenge was hugely ambitious and had never been tried before. The brand emphasized that the feat truly challenged the capabilities of its advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain. This event underscores the engineering confidence BYD places in its new luxury subsidiary.