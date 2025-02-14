Denver Weather Forecast: Snow Dominates Mountain Forecast, Plains to See Fluctuating Temperatures

Denver faces active weather with frequent mountain snowfall and fluctuating temperatures in the plains.

Denver is bracing for a period of active weather over the next several days, characterized by snowfall in the mountains and a fluctuating mix of warmer and cooler temperatures in the lower elevations. Snowfall will commence across the mountainous regions tonight, with moderate to heavy accumulations anticipated to persist through Saturday evening. This significant snowfall is likely to cause travel disruptions, particularly in the mountainous areas.

For the plains region, Friday will usher in warmer temperatures, with highs soaring into the 40s and 50s. However, a return of snowfall is expected by Friday night and into Saturday. The Denver metro area, along with other lower elevations, will experience a brief warm-up on Friday, with temperatures potentially reaching the 40s or even low 50s. This respite from the cold will be short-lived, as a cold front will sweep in later in the evening, ushering in cooler air and bringing a chance of snow to the plains. The mountains will continue to receive snowfall throughout Friday, and conditions are expected to deteriorate on Saturday as a more potent weather system moves through, intensifying snowfall rates and further compromising travel in the higher elevations.Saturday will bring light snowfall to the plains during the afternoon and evening, with the heaviest accumulations remaining confined to the mountains. Following this, a brief lull in the weather is predicted for Saturday night and early Sunday as a weak high-pressure system settles over the region. This reprieve will be fleeting, as another weather system is set to move into the state late Sunday, bringing renewed snowfall to the northern mountains. Snowfall is expected to increase throughout Sunday evening, particularly in the mountains, with the possibility of light snow reaching the plains by late evening. As we transition into next week, the active weather pattern is expected to continue, with several rounds of snow anticipated in the mountains and occasional chances of snow for the plains. Snowfall is projected to persist through Monday and Tuesday, with moderate accumulations in the mountains. While the plains may experience lighter snow, the precise timing and amounts remain uncertain. Current forecasts suggest that snow will likely be light, with less than 6 inches of accumulation east of the mountains. Temperatures will remain cold throughout the period, with highs ranging from the 20s to low 30s across much of northeast Colorado





