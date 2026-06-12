Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero is a candidate for top schools job in Miami

“Regardless of the outcome of the Miami-Dade superintendent selection, my commitment to leading Denver Public Schools, our students, staff, families, and the important work ahead remains unchanged.'

“Regardless of the outcome of the Miami-Dade superintendent selection, my commitment to leading Denver Public Schools, our students, staff, families, and the important work ahead remains unchanged.

" Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero listens to students at a school board meeting in 2022. The Miami Herald reported Thursday that Marrero is a candidate for the top job in Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero is a candidate for the top job in Miami-Dade County Public Schools, he confirmed Thursday.. The current leader’s contract is set to end in February, the Herald said.

The application window closed Wednesday evening. The district shared the applicants’ names with the Herald in a preliminary response to a public records request. In a statement Thursday, Marrero said his candidacy was “not a decision I made lightly” but one made “after thoughtful reflection on several personal and professional considerations.

”Denver Public Schools Could Ask Voters to Approve a $44 Million Tax Increase “Regardless of the outcome of the Miami-Dade superintendent selection, my commitment to leading Denver Public Schools, our students, staff, families, and the important work ahead remains unchanged,” Marrero said.

“My focus continues to be on successfully closing out this school year, preparing for the year ahead, and ensuring stability and continuity in service of our shared priorities to continue to advance the district,” he said. Marrero, who identifies as Afro Latino and is bilingual in Spanish, has been superintendent of 89,000-student Denver Public Schools Marrero’s name has been floated for other high-profile superintendent jobs in the past.

Earlier this school year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that he was a finalist for Chicago Public Schools’ CEO position. But Marrero Before coming to Denver, Marrero was the interim superintendent of a much smaller district in New Rochelle, New York. He was previously the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in New Rochelle and an assistant superintendent in East Ramapo, New York.

Marrero began his career in the country’s biggest school district, New York City, where he served as a guidance counselor, assistant principal, and principal. It’s also where he attended school as a child growing up in the Bronx. No paywall. Always accessible.

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