Denver Summit FC Grinds Out 1-0 Win Over Racing Louisville

Denver Summit FC heads into the international break with momentum after grinding out a 1-0 road win over Racing Louisville on Friday night. Ally Brazier delivered the difference-maker in the 64th minute, scoring her first goal of the season and helping Denver pick up its third win in the last four matches.

Denver Summit FC heads into the international break with momentum after grinding out a 1-0 road win over Racing Louisville on Friday night. Ally Brazier delivered the difference-maker in the 64th minute, scoring her first goal of the season and helping Denver pick up its third win in the last four matches.

The Colorado Springs native and the first player signed in club history found the breakthrough after Summit FC controlled much of the match but struggled to turn chances into goals.

“It’s just playing a role. My role today was going in and making a difference and I did,” Brazier said.

“We were dominating the game, but we just weren’t finishing. So, I had to put myself on the line for that goal. ” Brazier's strike proved to be enough, but not without some late drama. Racing Louisville pushed hard for an equalizer in the closing minutes, forcing Denver goalkeeper Abbie Smith into a pair of crucial saves late in regulation.

Smith came up with both stops to preserve the clean sheet and secure all three points for Summit FC. The result was a positive step for a Denver team that entered the night having surrendered more leads than any other club in the NWSL this season. Instead of letting another advantage slip away, Summit FC closed out the match and left Louisville with a valuable road victory. The win also capped a challenging opening stretch of the season.

Denver became just the second team in NWSL history to play eight of its first 11 regular-season matches on the road. Now, Summit FC returns home for three straight matches, beginning July 3 against the Kansas City Current at DICK's Sporting Goods Park.

May 2026 Fri, May 29 6:00 PM @ Racing Louisville Away July 2026 Fri, Jul 3 7:30 PM vs. Kansas City Current Home Sun, Jul 12 5:00 PM vs. Houston Dash Home Sat, Jul 18 12:00 PM vs. Portland Thorns FC Home Sun, Jul 26 5:00 PM @ Washington Spirit Away August 2026 Sun, Aug 2 7:00 PM vs. Boston Legacy FC Home Wed, Aug 05 8:00 PM vs. North Carolina Courage Home Sat, Aug 8 2:00 PM vs. Utah Royals Home Fri, Aug 14 8:00 PM @ San Diego Wave FC Away Sat, Aug 22 6:45 PM @ Portland Thorns FC Away Sat, Aug 29 6:45 PM vs. Chicago Stars FC Home September 2026 Sun, Sep 6 12:00 PM vs. Gotham FC Home Fri, Sep 11 8:00 PM @ Angel City FC Away Wed, Sep 16 7:30 PM vs. Bay FC Home Sat, Sep 19 6:45 PM vs. Seattle Reign Home Sat, Sep 26 10:30 AM @ Kansas City Current Away October 2026 Sun, Oct 4 2:00 PM @ Chicago Stars FC Away Sat, Oct 17 6:45 PM vs. Angel City FC Home Sat, Oct 24 4:30 PM vs. Racing Louisville Home November 2026 Sun, Nov 1 3:00 PM @ North Carolina Courage Away * home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High ** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium





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