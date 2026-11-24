Steve Barber returns to his version of an old Atari favorite — now sober.

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In 1977, the Atari 2600 home gaming system hit the shelves. In 1982, Activision’s River Raid game — a vertical scroller in which a jet fighter attacked a landscape full of wartime targets while dodging artillery and trying not to run out of fuel — was released to market, and would go on to become one of the best-selling cartridges of 1983.

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Now, some 43 years later, gamers old and new can revisit that deadly canyon with Denver software developer Steve Barber’s tribute gameIt’s a process that’s been a long time coming.

“River Run is a labor of love that I never really got to finish back in 1996,” says Barber. “The initial idea was to create it in Borland Turbo Pascal as an homage to the Atari 2600 classic River Raid. It was one of my favorites — one of many, honestly. ” He mentions Galaga , Frogger, Pac-Man, Centipede.

All the early arcade classics.

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“It really was a golden age. ”Block party: Inside the Denver Tetris league where everyone connects Barber worked to recreate the game in spirit and add some new features too, but the project never really got a chance.

“I released a short demo of the game to bulletin boards — the precursor to what we now know as the internet — in the mid-’90s,” he recalls. “Unfortunately, the setup program had a bug that kept most people from even installing it in the first place. A few determined folks got it running anyway, but most people never got to see it.

” Which meant they missed out on an actual prize that Barber offered users back then: If someone finished the River , he’d send them a plant as a reward. That offer has now expired, Barber laughs.

Barber says that he got distracted from really finishing River Run back then by a burgeoning career in graphics, multimedia, and interactive entertainment in the booming ’90s. Most notably, the screen-saver program AquaScape, a 2.5D OpenGL aquarium that made its way onto a million PCs for relaxation — and so the CRT screens wouldn’t burn a still image into itself.

Barber attempted River Run resurrection several times over the ensuing years, pulling the old code into the languages and platforms of an ever-changing modern world. But for a long time the project languished, giving way to more pressing matters of development and business — as well as a growing issue with alcohol abuse.

“I battled an extremely severe case of alcoholism for about 20 years,” Barber says. “I fought like hell against it. I went to AA, rehab ten times, and was in the hospital over 100 times. I got addicted because it worked so well on me.

It solved all my problems back then. It relieved anxiety. It created a euphoria in me. I have a biological makeup for alcohol that causes it to release like all my dopamine.

” The drinking started in earnest, Barber says, in 2003, and lasted for two decades, its effects waning with every passing year. While the euphoria slowly ebbed and the problems began to be compounded rather than solved, he lost most of what he’d built: His marriage and his family. His ability to work. His income, his home.

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He went through bouts of homelessness. .

“It was in their housing program that I finally got myself turned around. I’m still in that program, and I’m not home free,” he admits, “But I’m sober two and a half years now, thank god. ” Barber’s recovery came with new opportunities, one of them being a return to River Run. It was a form of therapy, says Barber.

“My passion for life returned,” he says. “And with that, my want to work again. I’ve purposely left 99% of the artwork, sound, and music the same as I envisioned it back when we were sweating bullets just to shove 64K pixels through the CPU fast enough. The soundtrack is the original ’90s music, plus a few full modern pipe organ pieces performed by master organist Paul Fey.

A higher-res remaster may come later, but for now it’s the real thing, perfectly preserved. Talk about a time capsule! ” River Run may be a personal victory for Barber, but it’s also something he’s excited to finally introduce to the world.

“Coming back to the game was in some ways healing for me, but it’s also about paying tribute to the original with my revised and expanded version now. It’s more than just something constructive for me to focus on, though it is that,” admits Barber.

“It’s a game that brought me a lot of joy, based on an older game that brought a lot of us joy back then. I wanted to share that. ”From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

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